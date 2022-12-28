Facts

19:21 28.12.2022

UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

2 min read
UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with the support of the European Union (EU), have delivered to Ukraine 56 tonnes of personal protective equipment and hygiene kits for patients and staff of 16 hospitals and specialized maternity institutions in various regions.

According to a UNFPA press release issued on Wednesday, 6,500 hygiene kits arrived in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions.

The kits, which will be distributed to women before and after childbirth, consist of personal hygiene products, underwear, as well as warm blankets that may be needed in winter. Also, each hospital received personal protective equipment for staff: gloves, overalls, gowns, masks, goggles.

"It can be difficult for women to access quality medical services – after all, a large number of them have moved and do not know which doctor to contact in a new place, on the other hand, many doctors have gone abroad," UNFPA Assistant Representative in Ukraine Pavlo Zamostian said.

As noted in the press release, the materials delivered by UNFPA will help doctors conduct safe childbirth, including caesarean section and other obstetric surgical interventions, as well as reduce the consequences of miscarriages and the risks of maternal death.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, UNFPA, with the support of partners, has delivered more than 100 tonnes of medicines and equipment to maternity hospitals and gynecological departments throughout Ukraine, launched 30 mobile reproductive health clinics and a national sexual and reproductive health hotline.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #aid #unfpa

MORE ABOUT

19:43 28.12.2022
URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

URCS helped population in occupied territories, didn't cooperate with occupiers –representative of organization

19:40 28.12.2022
Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

Ukraine, Canada, Sweden and UK require Iran to agree to arbitrate dispute with UIA plane downing

17:32 28.12.2022
New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

15:03 24.12.2022
Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

Finland decides on 11th military aid packages to Ukraine worth EUR 28.8 mln

20:30 23.12.2022
Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

Zelensky: Liberation of our land, public security, country's recovery after Russian strikes are components of Ukrainian victory, which we bringing closer step by step

17:04 23.12.2022
Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

Govt terminates four military and technical cooperation agreements between Ukraine, Belarus

16:43 23.12.2022
Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

Zelensky orders MFA to draft amendments to bill on diplomatic service

14:29 23.12.2022
EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

EC to allocate EUR 66 mln to restore schools destroyed in Ukraine

10:06 23.12.2022
Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

Denmark donates $43 mln to arms purchase fund for Ukraine

09:41 23.12.2022
US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

US Senate passes $1.7 tln budget 2023 with almost $45 bln for Ukraine – media

AD

HOT NEWS

New NATO standards being determined in Ukraine – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Ukrainian businessman, former MP Kostiantyn Zhevaho detained in Courchevel – SBI

All nine NPP reactors in Ukraine-controlled territory operate at highest capacity – Energoatom

Shortage of power in grids increases due to shutdown of generation units due to Russian shelling of gas infrastructure in eastern Ukraine – Ukrenergo

LATEST

Forestry industry of Ukraine increases revenue by 3.1% in 2022 - Forest Agency

Lithuanian Interior Ministry: EUR 87 mln of Russian, Belarusian companies frozen in Lithuania due to sanctions

Demand for buying houses in Kyiv suburbs will grow in H1 2023

SBU blocks assets of Russian energy company that illegally imported its goods to Ukraine

Ukrainian military has advantage of their land under their feet – Zelensky

Ukraine's energy system should be decentralized – Zelensky in address to parliament

Zelensky delivers annual address to Rada

URCS helps over 9 mln Ukrainians since war start

After victory tolerance for corruption to decrease, main victory over corruption should be efficiency of judicial system – lawyer

UOC-MP denies any legal grounds for renaming church

AD
AD
AD
AD