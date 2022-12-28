UNFPA, EU send Ukrainian maternity hospitals 56 tonnes of hygiene kits for women

The United Nations Population Fund (UNFPA), with the support of the European Union (EU), have delivered to Ukraine 56 tonnes of personal protective equipment and hygiene kits for patients and staff of 16 hospitals and specialized maternity institutions in various regions.

According to a UNFPA press release issued on Wednesday, 6,500 hygiene kits arrived in Kharkiv, Chernihiv, Mykolaiv, Zaporizhia, Dnipropetrovsk, Odesa, Ternopil, Cherkasy, Kirovohrad, Khmelnytsky, and Poltava regions.

The kits, which will be distributed to women before and after childbirth, consist of personal hygiene products, underwear, as well as warm blankets that may be needed in winter. Also, each hospital received personal protective equipment for staff: gloves, overalls, gowns, masks, goggles.

"It can be difficult for women to access quality medical services – after all, a large number of them have moved and do not know which doctor to contact in a new place, on the other hand, many doctors have gone abroad," UNFPA Assistant Representative in Ukraine Pavlo Zamostian said.

As noted in the press release, the materials delivered by UNFPA will help doctors conduct safe childbirth, including caesarean section and other obstetric surgical interventions, as well as reduce the consequences of miscarriages and the risks of maternal death.

Since the start of the full-scale war in Ukraine, UNFPA, with the support of partners, has delivered more than 100 tonnes of medicines and equipment to maternity hospitals and gynecological departments throughout Ukraine, launched 30 mobile reproductive health clinics and a national sexual and reproductive health hotline.