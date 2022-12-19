AFU Ground Forces Command: Work proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization expected

Work is proceeding according to plan, no waves of mobilization are expected, the fact that up to 300,000 people have been called up in the Russian Federation has long been taken into account, Roman Horbach, head of the personnel department of the headquarters of the Ground Forces Command of the Armed Forces of Ukraine (AFU), said.

"Regarding the wave of mobilization, mobilization has been going on since February 24 of this year, announced by the decree of the President of Ukraine. And even from the very beginning there were no waves. Yes, indeed, more people were called up at the first stage, then the pace was constantly decreasing, and now it is at a much lower level than at the beginning. The number of citizens we call up as a result of mobilization depends on the situation that develops at the front," he said at a briefing at the Media Center Ukraine in Kyiv on Monday.

Horbach noted that all indicators in terms of the number of personnel are planned, they are calculated by the General Staff, and mobilization is carried out according to plan.

"It is impossible to say that after the New Year there will be a new wave [of mobilization]. All the factors that influence this have long been included. And the same factor that mobilization took place in the Russian Federation and up to 200,000-300,000 people were called up has long been taken into account Therefore, now we are working according to the plan, so no waves [of mobilization] are expected," he stressed.