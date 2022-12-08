Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

The Epicenter group of companies has opened a free co-working space Invincible Hub for more than 100 seats in the Epicenter shopping center at 11a Stepana Bandery Avenue in Kyiv, the group's press service reported.

"Epicenter's retail facilities are equipped with their own generators, which allow them to continue working even in the absence of a centralized power supply. To help Ukrainians get through this difficult period for the country, we have already launched gadget charging stations in all shopping centers, and now we will open a full-fledged coworking space for more than 100 places," said Yulia Chudnovets, the PR director of Epicenter.

According to her, free Wi-Fi is available for visitors on the territory of the coworking, as well as a zone for schoolchildren, and a mini-coffee shop are equipped. In addition, the cafe operates on the ground floor of the shopping center.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of the beginning of November 2022, the company's network united 73 operating retail facilities under the Epicenter and Nova Linia brands in different regions of the country.

As a result of hostilities, three Epicenter shopping centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha were completely destroyed. Despite significant losses, the company is actively helping the country. The total amount of assistance since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine has exceeded UAH 400 million.