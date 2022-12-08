Facts

18:03 08.12.2022

Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

2 min read
Epicenter opens Invincible Hub free coworking in Kyiv

The Epicenter group of companies has opened a free co-working space Invincible Hub for more than 100 seats in the Epicenter shopping center at 11a Stepana Bandery Avenue in Kyiv, the group's press service reported.

"Epicenter's retail facilities are equipped with their own generators, which allow them to continue working even in the absence of a centralized power supply. To help Ukrainians get through this difficult period for the country, we have already launched gadget charging stations in all shopping centers, and now we will open a full-fledged coworking space for more than 100 places," said Yulia Chudnovets, the PR director of Epicenter.

According to her, free Wi-Fi is available for visitors on the territory of the coworking, as well as a zone for schoolchildren, and a mini-coffee shop are equipped. In addition, the cafe operates on the ground floor of the shopping center.

Epicenter K LLC was established in 2003 and opened its first hypermarket in Kyiv in December of the same year. As of the beginning of November 2022, the company's network united 73 operating retail facilities under the Epicenter and Nova Linia brands in different regions of the country.

As a result of hostilities, three Epicenter shopping centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha were completely destroyed. Despite significant losses, the company is actively helping the country. The total amount of assistance since the start of the large-scale invasion of Ukraine has exceeded UAH 400 million.

Tags: #epicenter #coworking

MORE ABOUT

19:14 25.11.2022
Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

Ukrainians buy TVs, power banks, heaters, sunflower oil on Black Friday in 2022 – Epicenter

13:14 08.09.2022
Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

Epicenter K opens two new shopping centers at once in Kyiv and Lviv

18:40 21.07.2022
Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

Epicenter K will buy 10 reanimobiles for Ukrainian doctors, hold campaign to buy another 55

13:49 11.07.2022
Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

Sales of construction materials during war down, food products, sportswear, children's goods up – Epicenter

14:37 10.06.2022
Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

Epicenter Agro mulling construction of cereal packaging line

12:39 20.05.2022
Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

Epicenter withdraws Veneto Group war products from sale pending investigation

10:24 13.05.2022
Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

Epicenter intends to restore destroyed trade centers in Chernihiv, Mariupol and Bucha

13:08 18.01.2022
Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

Epicenter K raises $120 mln loan from EIB for agricultural activities

12:09 09.09.2021
Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

Epicenter opens, renovates nine shopping centers in 2021 – dpty director general Honcharov

16:05 26.02.2021
Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

Epicenter K plans to invest $2 bln in all group sectors in two years

AD

HOT NEWS

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AFU repels enemy attacks in area of 15 settlements – General Staff

Zelensky: Police chief of Cherkasy region killed after blowing up mine in country's south

LATEST

Defense forces strike eight places of concentration of occupiers in past 24 hours

Ukraine's SBI joins International Association of Anti-Corruption Authorities

SBU finds Russian passports, stolen icons, 'Russian federal counselor permits', 'Novorussian flag' at Moscow Patriarchate churches in Ukraine

Court deprives mayor of Chernihiv Atroshenko of right to hold office for a year

SBU detains Russian agent in Odesa, who himself offered his help to enemy

Russia, Iran to be discussed by EU Council at Foreign Ministers' level on Dec 12

Energoatom announces deliveries of Grad MLRS by Russian occupiers to ZNPP, preparation of another provocation

Economic court of Kyiv postpones claim of owner of PrivatBank eurobonds against bail-in

Ports of Great Odesa send three more ships with agricultural products for Africa, Asia

Zelensky: Award as most influential politician is distinction for all Ukrainians

AD
AD
AD
AD