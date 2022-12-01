Facts

17:09 01.12.2022

Rada appoints Kubrakov Dpty PM for restoration of Ukraine

1 min read
The Verkhovna Rada has appointed Oleksandr Kubrakov as Deputy Prime Minister for the Restoration of Ukraine, Minister of Development of Communities, Territories and Infrastructure, dismissing him from the post of Minister of Infrastructure.

Some 263 MPs voted for draft resolution No. 8255 on the appointment of Kubrakov as deputy Prime Minister at the plenary session of the Verkhovna Rada on Thursday, parliamentarian Yaroslav Zhelezniak (the Holos faction) said on Telegram.

According to him, Kubrakov's dismissal from the post of Minister of Infrastructure was supported by 242 MPs.

