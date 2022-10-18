Facts

19:02 18.10.2022

Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

1 min read
Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 rescuers have been killed and more than a hundred injured in the performance of official duties since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, said press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy.

"Approximately 45 rescuers have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Regarding the victims, there are more than a hundred rescuers," Khorunzhiy said at a briefing at the Ukraine – Ukrinform media center on Tuesday.

Tags: #ukraine #killed

MORE ABOUT

18:10 18.10.2022
Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

17:50 18.10.2022
Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

15:14 18.10.2022
Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

Rada raises war spending of 2022 state budget by another UAH 387 bln through internal loans

15:10 18.10.2022
Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

17:44 17.10.2022
3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

3 Best Routes for Traveling in Ukraine

17:18 17.10.2022
Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

Enemy's massive attack by kamikaze drones on Mon doesn't reach its targets – Interior Minister

16:52 17.10.2022
EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

EU Council okays to set up training mission for AFU

16:24 17.10.2022
EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

EU foreign ministers approve another military aid package worth EUR 500 mln to Ukraine

15:06 13.10.2022
Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

Macron: France to continue to help Ukraine resist Russian aggression

11:13 13.10.2022
Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

Lithuania to supply Ukraine with winter uniforms, equipment, 120-mm mortars, armored cars, thermal imagers and UAVs – Defense Minister

AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

Kuleba submits proposal to President of Ukraine on severing diplomatic relations with Iran

Three people killed as result of morning strike on energy infrastructure of Kyiv – Klitschko

Ukraine to receive even more macro-financial aid from EU by year end – von der Leyen

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

LATEST

Yermak: We did not see ICRC's willingness to do its best to protect Ukrainian POWs

Verkhovna Rada to adopt bill on setting up fund to cope with Russian aggression aftermath – Arakhamia

Management of State Enterprise Antonov took no measures to save An-225 Mriya aircraft – SBU on details of investigation

Arakhamia: Mobilization in Russia shouldn't be underestimated

Zelensky thanks European Commission for allocating EUR 2 bln of macro-financial support to Ukraine

Ukraine had 72 scenarios to prepare for heating season – MP Arakhamia

Estonian parliament declares Russia terrorist regime

Decision on nationalization of Russian state assets, major oligarchs to be made before year-end – Arakhamia

As result of enemy attack on energy infrastructure of Kyiv on Tues, two people killed, one injured - prosecutor's office

Zelensky: By destroying Ukraine's energy infrastructure, Russia destroying space for talks

AD
AD
AD
AD