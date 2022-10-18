Approximately 45 Ukrainian rescuers die, more than hundred injured since start of Russian invasion – press officer of Emergency Service

Approximately 45 rescuers have been killed and more than a hundred injured in the performance of official duties since the beginning of the invasion of the Russian Federation on the territory of Ukraine, said press officer of the State Emergency Service of Ukraine Oleksandr Khorunzhiy.

"Approximately 45 rescuers have died since the beginning of the Russian invasion. Regarding the victims, there are more than a hundred rescuers," Khorunzhiy said at a briefing at the Ukraine – Ukrinform media center on Tuesday.