EU 8th package of sanctions against Russia includes oil price caps, new EUR 7 bln import and export bans – Lithuanian Permanent Representative to EU

The eighth package of EU sanctions against Russia includes a cap on oil prices, new bans on the import and export of steel, wood, machinery, aviation, plastics, chemicals in the amount of EUR 7 billion, a ban on various services, 35 new individuals and companies involved war, fictitious referendums and propaganda, Lithuania's permanent representative to the EU, Arnoldas Pranckevičius, has said.

