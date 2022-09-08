Facts

15:08 08.09.2022

Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

1 min read
Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

The Russian president's administration has created another entity affiliated with the Russian special services in order to discredit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Western European countries, and the first fraud project of this entity is a fake "Zelensky Foundation" website in German (https://zestiftung.com), which is to be launched on September 30, according to its developers.

This website is not official and has nothing in common with Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Russian special services also formed a base of influencers and bloggers for the promotion of the so-called "Zelensky Foundation" in social media.

The Ukrainian intelligence emphasized that "any cooperation and spreading of information about the so-called "Zelensky Foundation" will be considered as collaboration with the Russian special services".

"We call on Ukrainians and the international community to not trust Russian fakes and receive information about Ukraine only from the official sources," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.

Tags: #fake #foundation

MORE ABOUT

19:12 18.05.2022
Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

Come Back Alive Foundation announces collection of $100 mln in support of AFU

20:39 13.04.2022
Service for Special Communication warns about spread of fake video with BBC News logo

Service for Special Communication warns about spread of fake video with BBC News logo

16:44 01.04.2022
MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

MFA calls statement of Russian intelligence service that Ukraine does not intend to comply with Geneva Convention as fake

09:11 28.03.2022
Zaluzhny denies fake news of invaders about allegedly inhumane attitude of Ukrainian military to Russian prisoners

Zaluzhny denies fake news of invaders about allegedly inhumane attitude of Ukrainian military to Russian prisoners

15:43 13.03.2022
Occupiers use fake news about alleged traitors among security forces, military – SBU

Occupiers use fake news about alleged traitors among security forces, military – SBU

10:43 11.03.2022
Kuleba believes Russian officials' constant fakes about biological weapons in Ukraine may indicate Russia preparing horrific operation

Kuleba believes Russian officials' constant fakes about biological weapons in Ukraine may indicate Russia preparing horrific operation

09:13 11.03.2022
No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction developed in Ukraine – Zelensky

No chemical or other weapons of mass destruction developed in Ukraine – Zelensky

11:24 09.03.2022
Kuleba: Reports that UN forbids employees to call Russia's actions in Ukraine 'war' or 'invasion' is fake

Kuleba: Reports that UN forbids employees to call Russia's actions in Ukraine 'war' or 'invasion' is fake

17:16 04.03.2022
Information about occupation of TV tower in Melitopol, broadcast of Russian TV from it not true –Special Communications Service

Information about occupation of TV tower in Melitopol, broadcast of Russian TV from it not true –Special Communications Service

16:59 04.03.2022
Head of Servant of People party denies fake news of invaders that Zelensky allegedly left Ukraine

Head of Servant of People party denies fake news of invaders that Zelensky allegedly left Ukraine

AD

HOT NEWS

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln – media

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

LATEST

New US military aid package to include howitzers, artillery munitions, Humvees, armored ambulances, anti-tank systems – Reznikov

Blinken arrives in Kyiv on unannounced visit – Associated Press

Blinken announces allocation of military aid to Ukraine, 18 other European countries for $2 bln – media

Allies to work together to train Ukrainian forces, meet Ukraine's self-defense needs for long haul – Pentagon chief

Biden approves next tranche of US aid to Ukraine worth $675 mln – Pentagon chief

Occupiers lose about 640 soldiers, 15 tanks, two aircraft in Ukraine over day – AFU General Staff

Zelensky: UAH 1 trn to be allocated to security sector in 2023

As result of morning shelling of Kharkiv, two killed, five wounded – Synehubov

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian servicemen for successes in Kharkiv region, in south

UN experts to travel to Donbas to investigate shelling of Olenivka pretrial detention facility

AD
AD
AD
AD