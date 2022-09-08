Fake 'Zelensky Foundation' website exposed in EU, cooperation with it to be considered collaboration with Russian special services

The Russian president's administration has created another entity affiliated with the Russian special services in order to discredit President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky in Western European countries, and the first fraud project of this entity is a fake "Zelensky Foundation" website in German (https://zestiftung.com), which is to be launched on September 30, according to its developers.

This website is not official and has nothing in common with Ukraine, the Main Intelligence Directorate of the Defense Ministry of Ukraine said on Facebook on Thursday.

The Russian special services also formed a base of influencers and bloggers for the promotion of the so-called "Zelensky Foundation" in social media.

The Ukrainian intelligence emphasized that "any cooperation and spreading of information about the so-called "Zelensky Foundation" will be considered as collaboration with the Russian special services".

"We call on Ukrainians and the international community to not trust Russian fakes and receive information about Ukraine only from the official sources," the Main Intelligence Directorate said.