War must end with military defeat of Russia, return of Ukraine's territories, all 'compromises' will have disastrous consequences for humanity - Podoliak

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should end with a military defeat of the Russian Federation, the return of Ukrainian territories and a tribunal over the criminals, all "compromises" will have catastrophic consequences for humanity, said adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

"There is only one way to end this war: military defeat of Russia, territories returning to Ukraine, tribunal for the criminals, the beginning of Russia's transformation. The will to win is needed just as much as weapons. "Compromises" will have catastrophic consequences for humanity," he wrote on Twitter.