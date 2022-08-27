Facts

16:08 27.08.2022

War must end with military defeat of Russia, return of Ukraine's territories, all 'compromises' will have disastrous consequences for humanity - Podoliak

1 min read
War must end with military defeat of Russia, return of Ukraine's territories, all 'compromises' will have disastrous consequences for humanity - Podoliak

The war of the Russian Federation against Ukraine should end with a military defeat of the Russian Federation, the return of Ukrainian territories and a tribunal over the criminals, all "compromises" will have catastrophic consequences for humanity, said adviser to the head of the President's Office of Ukraine Mykhailo Podoliak.

"There is only one way to end this war: military defeat of Russia, territories returning to Ukraine, tribunal for the criminals, the beginning of Russia's transformation. The will to win is needed just as much as weapons. "Compromises" will have catastrophic consequences for humanity," he wrote on Twitter.

Tags: #war #podoliak

MORE ABOUT

13:36 27.08.2022
As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

12:11 26.08.2022
About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

About 200 Russian paratroopers killed due to AFU strike on occupied Kadiyivka – Haidai

10:58 25.08.2022
As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

As result of Russia's aggression in Ukraine, 376 children killed, 733 wounded – PGO

09:36 23.08.2022
Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

Number of cruise missiles fired at Ukraine approaching 3,500 – Zelensky

18:23 22.08.2022
Podoliak on FSB's ‘disclosure’ of Dugina's murder: Ru-propaganda creating fictional worlds again

Podoliak on FSB's ‘disclosure’ of Dugina's murder: Ru-propaganda creating fictional worlds again

16:38 22.08.2022
Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

Nearly 9,000 Ukrainian heroes killed in war with Russia – Zaluzhny

15:48 22.08.2022
European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

European Commission President on Day of Remembrance for victims of totalitarian regime: Putin brings horrors of war back to Europe, Ukrainian people fighting for EU values

17:10 20.08.2022
Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

Number of victims in Voznesensk grows to 12 people, including 3 children – PGO

17:10 20.08.2022
Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

Death toll after missile attacks on Kharkiv on Aug 17-18 grows to 24 people

16:47 20.08.2022
Podoliak on Wizz Air's decision to stop flights from Moscow due to criticism: Every European company should remember that cooperation with Russia is suicide for business

Podoliak on Wizz Air's decision to stop flights from Moscow due to criticism: Every European company should remember that cooperation with Russia is suicide for business

AD

HOT NEWS

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

As a result of Russian aggression, 377 children killed, 733 injured in Ukraine – PGO

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

LATEST

Ombudsman: I hope next UN High Commissioner for Human Rights will protect human rights rather than worry about being 'neutral'

Govt terminates agreement between Ukraine and Russia on scientific, technical and economic cooperation in nuclear energy

Govt cancels approval of appointing Omelchuk as head of Mykolaiv district administration

Pentagon to spend over $180 mln to buy NASAMS for Ukraine, contract valid until Aug 2024

Britain will give Ukraine underwater drones, Ukrainian military being trained to use them - Defense Ministry

Ukroboronprom, together with AFU General Staff, set up program for development of drones for Ukrainian army

Grossi welcomes restoration of external power line at Zaporizhia NPP

Zaporizhia NPP starts operation of two units after complete shutdown a day earlier - Energoatom

Professionalism of Ukrainian nuclear scientists will save Ukraine and Europe from consequences of Russian terror at ZNPP

Occupiers continue attempts to establish control over all territory of Donetsk region, keep occupied territories in south, east of Ukraine

AD
AD
AD
AD