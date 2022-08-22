Commission for NABU head selection holds its first meeting

The Competition Commission for selecting the director of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU) held its first founding meeting on Monday and initiated the formation of a working group on the competition methodology at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine.

During the meeting, the members of the commission spoke in favor of making the process of selecting candidates for the position of the NABU director short and understandable, and for this, a working group should be created to develop rules and norms for the selection itself.

Commission member Drago Kos proposed to initiate at the Cabinet of Ministers of Ukraine the formation of a working group on the procedural aspects of the work of the competition commission, Mykola Kucheriavenko, chairman of the meeting, and other members of the commission supported such an initiative.

"Our goal is to achieve a result, not the implementation of the process. The result is the election of the NABU director, and the process is a discussion," Kucheriavenko said.

Thus, the commission decided to apply to the Cabinet of Ministers regarding the formation of a working group to determine the methodology and selection tools.

The commission also decided that it would meet approximately once a week, depending on the need, and would elect a permanent head and deputy of the commission after the approval of the commission's rules of procedure.