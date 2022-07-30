US Dept of Defense declares very effective use of military aid by Ukraine

The U.S. Defense Ministry announced the very effective use by Ukraine of weapons provided by Washington, as well as the preparation of the next package of military assistance.

According to the US Department of Defense, fighting continues in the east and south of Ukraine.

"Russian advances slow to a crawl, grind to a halt in some places, or are slowly reversed in areas like Kherson. Russia is failing on the battlefield and suffering domestic failures at home," a senior Defense Department official said.

According to him, "the Ukrainians have become very effective in finding and killing Russian command and control nodes and destroying swaths of Russian materiel."

"Even as Russia is talking the big talk, even as Russia is menacing the Ukrainian population, the Ukrainians continue to bravely advance. They're making tremendous use of the $8.2 billion in equipment we've provided, thus far," the official said.

It is noted that the Ministry of Defense is closely consulting with the Ministry of Defense of Ukraine to ensure the supply of the necessary materiel, including ammunition.

"DOD is putting together another security assistance package that will address those needs," the official said.

The preparation of a new package of military assistance was announced by Minister of Defense of Ukraine Oleksiy Reznikov.

"We maintain a constant dialogue with the U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd James Austin III. Today we discussed the latest developments since our last conversation. I’m glad that the US Secretary of Defense is back with good news. Means to strengthen our defence capabilities are coming soon," Reznikov said on Twitter Friday night.