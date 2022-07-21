Facts

12:45 21.07.2022

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies, partners training Ukrainian military to maintain received equipment – Pentagon chief

Allies and partners are training the Ukrainian military in a number of locations on how to maintain the received equipment, U.S. Secretary of Defense Lloyd Austin said.

"We know that because there are a number of different types of pieces of equipment that are - that are in the inventory now, that it's important that the Ukrainians be trained on how to maintain that equipment. So what we're doing is – is conducting training in a number of locations on how to – how to maintain equipment," Austin said at a briefing on the results of the fourth meeting of the Contact Group on the Defense of Ukraine on Wednesday.

He added that the allies are also trying to increase the transparency of the status of various types of equipment in order to anticipate what the logistical needs will be in the future.

"Now we're not working just to provide security assistance in the short term. One key theme of today's discussion was ensuring that Ukraine can sustain the fight to defend itself and its citizens," Austin said.

He pointed out that allies and partners are also considering ways to provide Ukraine with deterrence and self-defense capabilities in the long term.

