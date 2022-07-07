No need to change Ukrainian driver's license for EU national ones – Council, EP decision

Ukrainian refugees who have received temporary protection in the EU will not have to change their national driving licenses for the EU ones.

The Council and the European Parliament have approved this decision on Thursday, the press service of the Council of the European Union said.

"In response to Russia's unprovoked and unjustified military aggression against Ukraine, the Council and the European Parliament agreed on introducing through urgent procedure specific and temporary measures concerning Ukrainian driver documents. The legislative proposal is linked to the reception of Ukrainian refugees and aims at reducing the administrative requirements normally applying to third country drivers when driving within the EU," it said.

This innovative measure alleviates the administrative burden on Ukrainian refugees as regards driving documents and, at the same time, provides a harmonized approach for the duration of temporary protection, the Council said.

"We want to unify and simplify the recognition of the driving documents in the member states for Ukrainian refugees. Hopefully, this will make their daily lives a little bit easier until this unacceptable war is finally over," Czech Deputy Permanent Representative Jaroslav Zajicek said.