

10:19 04.07.2022

Some 345 children already killed in Ukraine over Russian armed aggression – PGO

As of the morning of July 4, 2022, more than 989 children suffered in Ukraine as a result of the full-scale armed aggression of Russia: according to official information from juvenile prosecutors, some 345 children were killed and over 644 were wounded, the Prosecutor General's Office (PGO) has said.

These figures are not final, since work is underway to establish them in places of active hostilities, in temporarily occupied and liberated territories, the PGO said.

Children suffered the most, namely 345, in Donetsk region, some 185 in Kharkiv, some 116 in Kyiv, some 68 in Chernihiv, some 61 in Luhansk, some 53 in Mykolaiv, some 52 in Kherson, some 31 children in Zaporizhia regions.

On July 3, a nine-year-old girl died as a result of shelling by the occupiers of the town of Sloviansk, Donetsk region.

On July 3, Russian troops again fired on the town of Bakhmut, Donetsk region. A two-year-old boy and a four-year-old girl were wounded.

Some 2,102 educational institutions were damaged due to bombing and shelling by the Russian armed forces, 215 of which were completely destroyed.

Tags: #children #war

