14:52 27.06.2022

Number of casualties caused by Russian missile attack on Kyiv rises to six – city administration

The number of civilians injured as a result of Russian missile attack on a multi-apartment building in Kyiv's central Shevchenkivsky district on Sunday morning has grown to six, the press service of Kyiv City Military Administration said on Monday.

"In particular, after yesterday's missile attacks the fire was extinguished at 12 p.m. and the rescuers continued to clear the debris. Many civilians were rescued thanks to their work. However, there are casualties – one person was killed and six injured, one of them is a child," it said.

As reported, on June 26 in the morning, four explosions went off in Kyiv as a result of a missile attack. Kyiv Mayor Vitali Klitschko said that two explosions occurred in Shevchenkivsky district, where two multi-apartment buildings were damaged. According to the latest updates, one person was killed and five, including a 7-year-old girl, injured.

