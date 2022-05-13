Facts

13:08 13.05.2022

Zelensky interview with Rai 1: I don't think Putin will be able to save face, but Russians should save their state

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky does not think that Russian President Vladimir Putin will be able to save his face in the future, but believes that Russians need to try to preserve their state and history.

"I don't think he [Putin] will be able to save his face. And I, in principle, do not think what will happen in the future with this person. It seems to me that we need to think about what will happen in the future with Russia. And I, as the president of Ukraine, first of all think that we will have ... first of all, I think that he needs to preserve his state. This is their state and their society. They [Russians] should preserve not even what was built by them and not by this political power, but what was before that. 100, 200, 300, 500 years ago – what were the traditions, art, writers," Zelensky said in an interview with the Italian TV channel Rai 1, published on the Telegram channel of the head of state on Friday.

