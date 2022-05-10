Facts

20:46 10.05.2022

First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

1 min read
First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

The first President of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk passed away on Tuesday, May 10, MP of Ukraine, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said.

"A great loss for all of Ukraine. Today, Leonid Kravchuk, the first President of Ukraine, the first chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the figure who stood at the origins of modern Ukrainian statehood, passed away," Razumkov said in Telegram.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk was hospitalized with COVID-19 infection in one of the foreign clinics in 2021, was in a coma for a long time, then underwent rehabilitation abroad of Ukraine.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

Another 100,000 people awaiting evacuation in Mariupol – mayor

Over past day, 34 aircraft sorties made to Azovstal territory, including eight sorties of strategic bombers - Azov regiment

Borrell, on behalf of EU, condemns Russian cyber attack on Ukraine an hour before the war

LATEST

If decision on EU sanctions' sixth package is not found, this to indicate that Hungary plays along with Russia

Russia shelling Chernihiv, Sumy regions daily, repeatedly throughout day

Ukraine does not see NATO's active, strong position on Russia's war against Ukraine – FM

Some 390 buildings damaged in Kyiv during war, cost of their restoration to be about EUR 70 mln – Klitschko

Donor conference for Ukraine may take place on sidelines of Davos Forum

Zelensky urges Malta to block Russian property, Russian companies' activities

US National Intelligence's director believes negotiation process on Ukraine to be unsuccessful so far

Russia loses membership in some intl institutions in fields of economy, transport, energy, communications – MFA

Germany to provide personnel to investigate crimes committed by Russia in Ukraine – Baerbock

German Embassy to resume work in Kyiv – Foreign Minister

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD