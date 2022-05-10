First president of Ukraine Leonid Kravchuk died

The first President of Ukraine (1991-1994) Leonid Kravchuk passed away on Tuesday, May 10, MP of Ukraine, former chairman of the Verkhovna Rada Dmytro Razumkov said.

"A great loss for all of Ukraine. Today, Leonid Kravchuk, the first President of Ukraine, the first chairman of the Verkhovna Rada and the figure who stood at the origins of modern Ukrainian statehood, passed away," Razumkov said in Telegram.

As it became known to Interfax-Ukraine, Leonid Kravchuk was hospitalized with COVID-19 infection in one of the foreign clinics in 2021, was in a coma for a long time, then underwent rehabilitation abroad of Ukraine.