Population census to be held in Ukraine after war – Zelensky

After the end of the war and the completion of investigative actions in Ukraine, a population census will be held, including to clarify the number of dead and/or missing people and search for them, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

"They [the Russian military] are removing traces. You know about the example of mobile crematoriums that the Russians brought [to Mariupol] and burned the corpses of people. In such cases, there will be a difficult investigation. How many people killed, no one knows for sure. Therefore, there will be an investigation, then there will be a census. It is necessary to find all these people [dead and/or missing]," Zelensky told Polish media in Kyiv.