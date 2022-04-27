Facts

11:55 27.04.2022

Invaders fire at energy infrastructure enterprise of Zelenodolsk community in Dnipropetrovsk region, employee wounded

On the night of Wednesday, April 27, Russian invaders shelled an energy infrastructure enterprise in Zelenodolsk community of Dnipropetrovsk region, as a result of which one employee was injured. The villages of Marianske and Velyka Kostromka were also shelled, head of the regional military administration Valentyn Riznychenko said.

"The night was restless. The occupiers fired on Zelenodolsk community. They shelled with artillery. They hit the energy infrastructure enterprise. Lubricant leak and a strong fire. Rescuers tamed the fire for several hours. One employee of the enterprise was injured. Now he in the hospital. Zelenodolsk itself, the villages of Maryianske and Velyka Kostromka came under shelling," he wrote on his Telegram channel on Wednesday morning.

