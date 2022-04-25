Facts

Zelensky: I want Asian countries to change their attitude towards Ukraine

Zelensky: I want Asian countries to change their attitude towards Ukraine

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky has expressed hope that Asian countries, despite their historically close relations with Russia, would change their perception of Ukraine.

"We were able to change by our unity, by our strength, by our opposition to Russia the attitude of the countries of the Alliance, European states and many others. Change the attitude towards us. And I really want Asian countries to change their attitude towards Ukraine, too. Do I feel that they have changed? No. Have they changed? I think the peoples have. The peoples of these countries know us very well. I feel that the leaders of these countries are getting closer to that. If they used to be very close, historically, with the Soviet Union, and so historically after the collapse of the Soviet Union, they were close with the Russian Federation as the successor of the Soviet Union. ...Ukraine has shaken those relations, and we can already see the attitude of the leaders - they are softening exactly in our direction. It's a great credit to our state, but also to the leaders that they do hear and listen," Zelensky said at a press conference in Kyiv on Saturday.

