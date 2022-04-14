Facts

09:14 14.04.2022

Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

2 min read
Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

Large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation, including gas and oil embargoes, as well as sanctions against all Russian banks, should be introduced immediately, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Another issue is sanctions. A ban, a complete embargo of natural gas and oil, sanctions against everyone, I repeat all Russian banks, need to be imposed right now. We cannot wait a year or two. Ukrainians suffer and die every day, women, children, old people. We must stop financing Putin's war," Nausėda said.

He also expressed the hope that all European countries will be able to get rid of energy dependence on the Russian Federation and stop financing the war in Ukraine.

"For many years, we had the only source of gas. This is Russia. We have severed this energy umbilical cord, and we hope that all of Europe can do it. It is only a matter of political will. I have already said, and I would like to repeat: Ukraine belongs to the family European Union Lithuania will continue to stand for this until we see Ukrainians sitting at the same table as all of us in Brussels," Nausėda said.

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

LATEST

Perpetrators of Russian crimes in Ukraine, those who give orders must be punished in intl courts – Duda

War in Ukraine could plunge significant part of humanity into famine not seen in decades - UN Secretary General

I call for additional assistance to Ukraine with weapons – Estonian President Karis

Latvia ready to help Ukraine with grain exports – President Levits

Duda after his trip to Kyiv region - This is not war, this is terrorism

Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, Estonia always first to defend Ukraine - Zelensky

Biden announces approval of $800 mln military assistance for Ukraine

Flagship of Black Sea Fleet 'Moscow' hit by 'Neptune' missiles - Odesa regional administration

Group of Special Operations Forces of Ukraine blow up bridge with enemy equipment heading to Izium

War in Ukraine kills at least 1,932 civilians, 2,589 wounded – UN

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD