Sanctions against all Russian banks must be introduced now – Lithuanian President Nausėda

Large-scale sanctions against the Russian Federation, including gas and oil embargoes, as well as sanctions against all Russian banks, should be introduced immediately, Lithuanian President Gitanas Nauseda said at a briefing with the presidents of Ukraine, Poland, Latvia and Estonia in Kyiv on Wednesday.

"Another issue is sanctions. A ban, a complete embargo of natural gas and oil, sanctions against everyone, I repeat all Russian banks, need to be imposed right now. We cannot wait a year or two. Ukrainians suffer and die every day, women, children, old people. We must stop financing Putin's war," Nausėda said.

He also expressed the hope that all European countries will be able to get rid of energy dependence on the Russian Federation and stop financing the war in Ukraine.

"For many years, we had the only source of gas. This is Russia. We have severed this energy umbilical cord, and we hope that all of Europe can do it. It is only a matter of political will. I have already said, and I would like to repeat: Ukraine belongs to the family European Union Lithuania will continue to stand for this until we see Ukrainians sitting at the same table as all of us in Brussels," Nausėda said.