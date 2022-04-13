Facts

16:13 13.04.2022

EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

1 min read
EU Council approves increase in military aid to Ukraine to EUR 1.5 bln

The EU Council announced on Wednesday that it had agreed on a third tranche of EUR 500 million in aid to Ukraine, thereby increasing it to EUR 1.5 billion.

EU diplomat Josep Borrell, the initiator of this additional funding, said that with this new additional EUR 500 million, the EU has committed a total of EUR 1.5 billion to support the supply of military equipment for the Armed Forces of Ukraine by EU member states. The next weeks will be decisive. He said it is imperative that the EU continues and builds up its military support to Ukraine in order to protect its territory and population.

The council's communiqué said the agreed measures will finance both the supply of personal protective equipment, first aid kits and fuel by EU countries, as well as lethal equipment for defensive purposes.

The duration of these assistance measures is extended by one year.

Previous assistance measures, recalled in the message of the EU Council, were agreed on February 28 and March 23, 2022.

Tags: #ukraine #eu #aid
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:48 13.04.2022
EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

17:29 13.04.2022
Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

Georgian MPs to visit Ukraine against backdrop of deterioration of bilateral relations

16:33 13.04.2022
Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

15:07 13.04.2022
Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

Bundestag approves supply of heavy military equipment to Ukraine - MP Faber

14:58 13.04.2022
We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

We to prove in court that Russia committed genocide of Ukrainian people - Yermak

09:28 13.04.2022
Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

Biden first publicly declares war of Russia against Ukraine genocide

09:12 13.04.2022
Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

Ukrainian PM hopes Ukraine to receive status of EU candidate no later than June

21:02 12.04.2022
Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

Biden, Johnson discuss with continuation of assistance to Ukraine – White House

20:59 12.04.2022
USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

USA ready to send Ukraine more sophisticated weapons that require additional training – TV

20:48 12.04.2022
Sweden, Poland to hold joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians – Lviv authorities

Sweden, Poland to hold joint conference on May 5 to raise funds to help Ukrainians – Lviv authorities

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

EU assists Ukraine in investigating war crimes committed by Russian occupiers – all those responsible to be brought to justice

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Iranian FM denies arms supplies to Russia with help of Iranian companies – Kuleba

LATEST

FSB plans to take Medvedchuk out of Ukraine – Bakanov

Moldovan embassy to resume its activities in Kyiv

Finnish FM: Finland's and Sweden's accession to NATO to increase stability in Baltic Sea

Russia consciously, targeted, extremely brutal destroys Ukrainian nation – Nausėda

If Ukrainian freedom fails, Poland, Moldova, Romania, Baltic states to become targets for Russia, so West should give Kyiv weapons now – Zelensky

Ukraine deserves huge recovery effort like Marshall Plan - Latvian president

Presidents of Poland, Lithuania, Latvia, and Estonia visit Borodyanka

Russian invaders use residential, agricultural infrastructure as a cover - General Staff

At least two enemy aircraft shot down in Kharkiv region - Synehubov

Ex-dpty of Kherson Regional Council turns to enemy's side, takes position in occupation administration - prosecutor's office

AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD