Air defence shots down four enemy missiles, one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region

The Ukrainian Air Defense shot down four enemy missiles and one unmanned aerial vehicle over Dnipropetrovsk region at night, said head of Dnipropetrovsk Regional Military Administration Valentyn Reznychenko.

"At night, our air defense shot down four enemy missiles and one drone over Dnipropetrovsk region. Thanks to our military. We will win! " the message posted on the Telegram channel reads.

In turn, the Ministry of Internal Affairs confirmed the information about the downed four missiles and a drone, noting that there are also hits. "Due to the explosions, an infrastructure facility was destroyed: three buildings and eight pieces of equipment. There was a fire on the spot," the report says.

Eight units of special equipment and 45 rescuers were involved from the State Emergency Service in the region.

"Two people were injured. There are no fatalities," the Interior Ministry said.

The enemy hit at a gas station in Kryvyi Rih. The fire has been extinguished. There are no casualties, the department informed.