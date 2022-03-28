Zelensky, Johnson discuss tougher sanctions against Russia, defense cooperation
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky discussed with British Prime Minister Boris Johnson the course of negotiations, the tightening of sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and the UK.
"I am in constant contact with Boris Johnson. Talked about critical humanitarian situation in the blocked cities, shared information about the peace talks. Discussed strengthening sanctions against Russia and defense cooperation between Ukraine and Great Britain," Zelensky said on Twitter.