US confirms Russian use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine – CNN

U.S. officials have confirmed that the Russian Federation has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine for the first time, CNN has reported.

"US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched powerful hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat. Russia claimed it deployed hypersonic missiles on Friday to destroy an ammunition warehouse in western Ukraine," CNN reported.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the possibility of further use of hypersonic missiles by the Russian aggressor.