Facts

14:28 20.03.2022

US confirms Russian use of hypersonic missiles against Ukraine – CNN

1 min read

U.S. officials have confirmed that the Russian Federation has used hypersonic missiles against Ukraine for the first time, CNN has reported.

"US officials confirmed to CNN that Russia launched powerful hypersonic missiles against Ukraine last week, the first known use of such missiles in combat. Russia claimed it deployed hypersonic missiles on Friday to destroy an ammunition warehouse in western Ukraine," CNN reported.

As reported, the General Staff of the Armed Forces of Ukraine announced the possibility of further use of hypersonic missiles by the Russian aggressor.

Tags: #missiles
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

20:59 15.03.2022
Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

Russian invaders launch missile attack on Odesa region, two people injured – military administration

16:10 15.03.2022
Russia fires over 900 missiles since invading Ukraine – Pentagon

Russia fires over 900 missiles since invading Ukraine – Pentagon

13:27 10.03.2022
Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

Iskander-M division firing at civilians destroyed in Chernihiv region – task force

10:35 04.03.2022
Pentagon: 70 out of 480 missiles fired at Ukraine in first week of war are launched from Belarus

Pentagon: 70 out of 480 missiles fired at Ukraine in first week of war are launched from Belarus

13:28 03.03.2022
Aggressor makes missile attack on Chernihiv – head of regional administration

Aggressor makes missile attack on Chernihiv – head of regional administration

13:41 02.03.2022
Not only executors of missile salvos on Ukrainian cities to be punished in Hague, but also masterminds – Shmyhal

Not only executors of missile salvos on Ukrainian cities to be punished in Hague, but also masterminds – Shmyhal

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Peace, security in Hungary cannot be guaranteed without peace, security in Ukraine – MFA in response to Szijjártó's statements

Zelensky says format of compromise with Russia should be decided in referendum

NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

Without meeting with Putin, one cannot understand what Russia ready to do to stop war – Zelensky

Zelensky says ceasefire, troops withdrawal, security guarantees to be compromise for everyone

LATEST

Israeli premier plans possible trip to Kyiv - media

Russian occupiers increase their aviation presence in Ukraine's airspace – AFU Command of Air Forces

Zelensky about 96-year-old former prisoner of Buchenwald who dies in Kharkiv: With every day of war, it is becoming more obvious what Russian 'denazification' is

Peace, security in Hungary cannot be guaranteed without peace, security in Ukraine – MFA in response to Szijjártó's statements

Zelensky says format of compromise with Russia should be decided in referendum

NBU limits UAH 100,000/month quasi cash operations and P2P transfers abroad

Without meeting with Putin, one cannot understand what Russia ready to do to stop war – Zelensky

Issue of status of occupied territories cannot be resolved at this stage – Zelensky

Zelensky says ceasefire, troops withdrawal, security guarantees to be compromise for everyone

From beginning of Russia's full invasion in Ukraine, 117 children killed, over 155 wounded – PGO

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD