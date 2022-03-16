ICC Prosecutor awaits info, effective work with Ukraine regarding Russia's actions

The Prosecutor of the International Criminal Court in The Hague, Karim Khan, in a conversation with President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said that he expects to receive information and effective work with the Ukrainian side regarding the actions of the Russian occupiers.

"I'm also looking forward to working effectively with Ukraine and getting all the intercepted evidence in order to really get to the bottom of it," Khan said.

Zelensky, in turn, stressed that "the occupiers will be responsible for all war crimes against Ukrainians."