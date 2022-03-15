EU imposing sanctions on 9 Russian companies, including Rosoboronexport, Uralvagonzavod

The European Union authorities have added nine companies associated with the Russian defense industry to the sanctions lists, including Rosoboronexport and Uralvagonzavod Research and Production Corporation, a statement in the EU Official Journal said.

Rosneft-Aero, the holding company NPO High-Precision Complexes, Kurganmashzavod, Russian Helicopters, United Aircraft Corporation, United Shipbuilding Corporation, and the Gorky Zelenodolsk Plant were sanctioned, as well.

The EU authorities decided "to tighten the export restrictions regarding dual-use goods and technology as well as goods and technology which might contribute to the technological enhancement of Russia's defence and security sector," the document reads.