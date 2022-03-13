Facts

11:06 13.03.2022

Aggressor launches airstrike on Intl Center for Peacekeeping and Security in Lviv region

13.03.2022

Russian invaders shelled the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security (Yavorivsky military training ground) in Lviv region early Sunday morning, authorities report.

"The occupiers launched an airstrike on the International Center for Peacekeeping and Security. According to preliminary data, they fired eight missiles. Information about the victims is being established," Lviv military regional administration said on Telegram.

Press secretary of the Academy of the Ground Forces of the Armed Forces of Ukraine Anton Myronovych said on the air of Suspilne that a missile attack was carried out upon one of the military units. According to preliminary data, there are no dead, but information about the injured and wounded is being clarified. "Air defense played a certain role," Myronovych said.

Interfax-Ukraine
