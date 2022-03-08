Zelensky thanks USA for ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, urges other countries to follow this example

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to ban the import of Russian oil, gas and coal, and also called on other countries to follow this example.

"Thankful for U.S. and Joe Biden personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow," Zelensky said on Twitter.