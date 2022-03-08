Facts

21:00 08.03.2022

Zelensky thanks USA for ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, urges other countries to follow this example

1 min read
Zelensky thanks USA for ban on imports of Russian oil, gas and coal, urges other countries to follow this example

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky thanked U.S. President Joe Biden for the decision to ban the import of Russian oil, gas and coal, and also called on other countries to follow this example.

"Thankful for U.S. and Joe Biden personal leadership in striking in the heart of Putin's war machine and banning oil, gas and coal from US market. Encourage other countries and leaders to follow," Zelensky said on Twitter.

Tags: #russia #oil #sanctions
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

21:21 08.03.2022
Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

Russian prisoners of war to work to restore economy of Ukraine - MIA

20:16 08.03.2022
In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

In Kyiv direction, Russia plans to transfer up to 1,000 militants from PMC Liga to strengthen troops – ministry

19:50 08.03.2022
UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

19:00 08.03.2022
President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

President Joe Biden announces ban on Russian oil imports to United States

17:32 08.03.2022
CIOFF suspends membership of Russia and Belarus – Tkachenko

CIOFF suspends membership of Russia and Belarus – Tkachenko

16:50 08.03.2022
Kuleba thanks Shell for its intention to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas projects

Kuleba thanks Shell for its intention to withdraw from all Russian oil and gas projects

15:54 08.03.2022
Putin's plan to recruit fighters from Syria dumb move to inspire fear – retired U.S. general, military analyst Hertling

Putin's plan to recruit fighters from Syria dumb move to inspire fear – retired U.S. general, military analyst Hertling

14:51 08.03.2022
World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

World can do more to help Ukraine fight Russia – Kuleba

13:31 08.03.2022
Russian troops damage consulate of Greece, OSCE SMM office in Mariupol, destroy consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Albania in Kharkiv – MFA

Russian troops damage consulate of Greece, OSCE SMM office in Mariupol, destroy consulates of Slovenia, Azerbaijan, Albania in Kharkiv – MFA

11:09 08.03.2022
Kuleba confirms meeting with Lavrov on March 10

Kuleba confirms meeting with Lavrov on March 10

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

UK announces decision to stop importing Russian oil by year end

Kuleba calls on UN to respond to reports that staff prohibited from using words 'war' and 'invasion' to describe Russia's actions in Ukraine

LATEST

NATO North Atlantic Council meets again for extraordinary meeting

Kuleba, Baerbock discuss ways to protect Ukraine's civilian population from Russian war crimes, ensure humanitarian corridors

Russian invaders vandalize 61 hospitals since start of war – Health Minister

Johnson promises to use all possible methods to ensure failure of Putin's invasion of Ukraine

ICRC President assures Shmyhal organization making every effort to organize humanitarian corridors from Mariupol

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

Dutch PM did not tell Zelensky that he supports Ukraine's EU membership – media

Ministry of Culture launches project to create content in different languages ​​₩AW: War Against War

Zelensky, Macron discuss implementation of agreements on humanitarian corridors

Zelensky calls on British Parliament to recognize Russia as 'terrorist state'

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD