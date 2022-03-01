The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel calls on the media to be balanced and objective

The Embassy of Ukraine in Israel called on the media to take a balanced approach in covering the situation in Ukraine, journalistic values and standards. This appeal is posted on the Embassy's Facebook page.

«The Embassy of Ukraine appreciates the interest and concern of the media representatives over the situation in Ukraine. The unbalanced approach in media coverage may be used by Russian propaganda. We urge all reporters, who cover the war in Ukraine, not expose in their materials and videos positions of Ukrainian army and other strategic objects. It only helps Russian invaders to conduct their offence. Please follow the highest journalist values and professional standarts», - the statement said.

The Embassy stressed that they had encountered several unacceptable cases of media coverage.

«Specifically, it is the interview with the leader of terrorist organization DNR; recent material from Kyiv of the Israeli reporter who for unknown reason tried to depict Ukrainian defenders in a dubious context; other reporters who tried so hard to find contact details of the putative relatives of the Ukrainian President exactly the same hours when Kyiv was under massive attack of Russian army», - the diplomatic mission said.

The statement said: «We strongly believe that in times of unprecedented propaganda and misinformation that are spread worldwide by the Russian Federation, the values and high standards of the democratic free media are crucial», - the Embassy said.