12:39 23.02.2022

NSDC suggests Rada introducing state of emergency throughout Ukraine, to define severity depending on the region

A state of emergency will be imposed on the entire territory of Ukraine, the Verkhovna Rada must approve this decision within 48 hours, Secretary of the National Security and Defense Council of Ukraine Oleksiy Danilov has said.

"The decision has been made. According to our legislation, the Verkhovna Rada must approve this decision within 48 hours. I will have a report in the Verkhovna Rada on this issue today. As for the decree itself, a state of emergency will be imposed on the entire territory of our country, except for Donetsk and Luhansk regions, depending on the territory, depending on how appropriate it will be to carry out certain things that are prescribed according to our legislation on the legal regime of the state of emergency, regional commissions, which will include representatives of all state and local authorities, will take certain decisions," Danilov said at a briefing following the results of the NSDC meeting in Kyiv on Wednesday.

According to him, a Joint Forces Operation (JFO) is underway in Donetsk and Luhansk regions, because there is a special legal regime there.

"The tangent of Donetsk and Luhansk regions, there is a separate regime there, it is regulated by our legislation today, they are in a slightly different legal zone. Therefore, a state of emergency is not being introduced there, unfortunately, it has been introduced there for a long time, since 2014. In the rest of the territory, I emphasize once again, depending on the issues and threats that may arise in certain territories, either a more intensified or a more weakened state of emergency will be introduced," he stressed at a briefing.

