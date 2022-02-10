Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said there are currently no obstacles in the context of security in Ukraine that would prevent business from working, according to the presidential website.

"The buildup of troops along the borders is psychological pressure from our neighbors. We see nothing new in this. As for the risks, there are risks and they have not ended since 2014. The matter is the degree of these risks and how we react to them," Zelensky said at a meeting with members of the European Business Association (EBA), where he spoke about the steps taken by the authorities to support Ukraine's economy.

The president said Ukraine is doing everything possible to strengthen its defense capability and be able to respond to any development of events, and that the country has "enough forces and weapons to adequately defend our state without involving anyone other than servicemen."

International partners and allies have also intensified their activities in support of Ukraine, which is associated with frequent visits by world leaders.

Therefore, the head of state said the security issue should not affect the country's activity. The president said the economic situation in Ukraine is currently stable, which is reflected in the strengthening of hryvnia.

"Everyone understands what kind of neighbor we have, but this should not affect the economy," Zelensky said.

The meeting's participants discussed many important issues of the country's activity and, in particular, the business sector.