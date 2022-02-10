Facts

11:58 10.02.2022

Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

2 min read
Zelensky calls military buildup along Ukraine's borders 'psychological pressure'

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky said there are currently no obstacles in the context of security in Ukraine that would prevent business from working, according to the presidential website.

"The buildup of troops along the borders is psychological pressure from our neighbors. We see nothing new in this. As for the risks, there are risks and they have not ended since 2014. The matter is the degree of these risks and how we react to them," Zelensky said at a meeting with members of the European Business Association (EBA), where he spoke about the steps taken by the authorities to support Ukraine's economy.

The president said Ukraine is doing everything possible to strengthen its defense capability and be able to respond to any development of events, and that the country has "enough forces and weapons to adequately defend our state without involving anyone other than servicemen."

International partners and allies have also intensified their activities in support of Ukraine, which is associated with frequent visits by world leaders.

Therefore, the head of state said the security issue should not affect the country's activity. The president said the economic situation in Ukraine is currently stable, which is reflected in the strengthening of hryvnia.

"Everyone understands what kind of neighbor we have, but this should not affect the economy," Zelensky said.

The meeting's participants discussed many important issues of the country's activity and, in particular, the business sector.

Tags: #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:44 09.02.2022
Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

Zelensky at meeting with Spanish FM: It is important that each EU state supports us in strengthening defense capability of army

10:57 09.02.2022
We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

We have done much in promoting electronic public services in two years - Zelensky

16:30 08.02.2022
Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

Zelensky expects meeting of Normandy Four political advisers on Feb 10 in Berlin to bring closer meeting of Normandy Format leaders

15:40 08.02.2022
Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

Ukraine, France agree on delivery of 130 Alstom locomotives worth EUR 900 mln to Ukraine – Zelensky

12:24 08.02.2022
Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

Ukraine launches Diia.City, developing e-customs model - Zelensky

12:11 08.02.2022
In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

In spring, all vaccinated Ukrainians over 60 years old to get free smartphone, preferential access to Internet – Zelensky

11:56 08.02.2022
Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

Zelensky launches debut digital survey as part of digital democracy

14:44 07.02.2022
Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

Issue of Zelensky's participation in Munich Security Conference being worked out – FM

15:24 05.02.2022
Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

Head of European Council discusses situation in region with Zelensky

20:35 04.02.2022
Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

Zelensky thanks Ukrainian futsal team for game: You're our heroes

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

Ninth aircraft with ammunition arrives in Ukraine from USA

Kuleba: Russia trying to take revenge for loss of USSR in Cold War

LATEST

Kuleba: OSCE cannot remain passively neutral in current situation

Kuleba: Ukraine waits for report from OSCE SMM regarding passportization of ORDLO residents by Russia

Ukraine sees 41,694 new COVID-19 cases in past 24 hours

At talks in Berlin, Ukrainian side to seek unblocking work of TCG to advance peace process - Yermak

Tenth plane with ammo arrives in Ukraine from USA – Reznikov

Saakashvili says met secretly with Lukashenko in London to discourage him from recognizing Abkhazia, S. Ossetia

Kuleba: New security rules in Europe not to be developed without Ukraine

Kuleba: There are enough grounds to sanction Russia for issuing Russian passports to Ukrainians in occupied Donbas

No Russian officials to attend Munich Security Conference

Kuleba: Macron does not persuade Ukraine to implement Minsk agreements on Russian terms

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD