Poland ready to provide Ukraine with defense, gas, humanitarian aid – Morawiecki

Poland is ready to provide defense, gas and humanitarian aid to Ukraine, Polish Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki has said.

"We are seeking such assistance to Ukraine in the EU, in NATO countries. But Poland is also ready to provide Ukraine with assistance to the best of its ability in matters of the gas sector, defense capability, economic stabilization, as well as in humanitarian issues, which we are already doing," Morawiecki said at the briefing with Prime Minister of Ukraine Denys Shmyhal on Tuesday.

According to him, Poland is ready to transfer to Ukraine several thousand artillery pieces, cartridges, anti-aircraft shells of the Thunder type, as well as light mortars and drones.

As Morawiecki said, Poland is already helping Ukraine with gas.

"We talked with the Prime Minister of Ukraine about increasing the capacity of gas transmission from west to east. For this, it is necessary to invest some investments that we intend to implement," he said.

Speaking about Nord Stream 2, the Prime Minister of Poland said that Germany, by launching the gas pipeline, "provides shells and weapons to [Vladimir] Putin, with which he can then blackmail Europe."

"The geopolitical threat is Nord Stream 2. In this regard, we jointly appeal to Germany so that it does not launch this gas pipeline, as it will become an element of Russia's blackmailing Europe. On the one hand, one cannot express solidarity with Ukraine, and with the other hand, sign the certification documents for Nord Stream 2. This is not appropriate," Morawiecki said.

Morawiecki also said Poland is open to economic cooperation and assistance to Ukraine.

According to him, during the meeting with Shmyhal, issues of assistance to Ukraine in protection against threats from Belarus were also discussed.

Morawiecki stressed Poland's commitment to the sovereignty and territorial integrity of Ukraine, support for its course towards European and Euro-Atlantic integration.