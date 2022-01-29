Facts

17:14 29.01.2022

Ukrainian Defense Ministry calls messages about Moscow sending medical materials to border with Ukraine information and psychological warfare

Ukrainian Defense Ministry calls messages about Moscow sending medical materials to border with Ukraine information and psychological warfare

The information spread on the Internet that Russia is sending medical materials and blood supplies to the border with Ukraine does not correspond to reality, said Deputy Defense Minister of Ukraine Hanna Maliar.

"Now, the information is being spread on the Internet with reference to anonymous sources that Russia allegedly sent supplies of blood and other medical materials for the wounded to the Ukrainian border. This information is not true. Such 'news' is an element of information and psychological warfare," Maliar wrote on Facebook on Saturday.

"The purpose of such information is to spread panic and fear in our society," the deputy minister added.

Earlier, the media reported that the buildup of the armed forces of the Russian Federation at the Ukrainian border was expanded by supplying donated blood and other medical materials to help the wounded.

