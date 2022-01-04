Kyiv, London coordinate their positions against background of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held a telephone conversation with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The heads of the Ukrainian and British diplomacy coordinated the positions of Ukraine and Great Britain against the backdrop of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation and diplomatic negotiations, which will take place in different formats in the coming weeks through NATO, OSCE and the EU," the message says.

It clarifies that Truss assured Ukraine of unwavering British support for Ukraine in countering Russian armed aggression, and also noted her adherence to the principle of "no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine."

In addition, the diplomat informed about London's approaches to the Russia-NATO talks and consultations with the EU on new tough sanctions to deter Russia from further aggression.

"Together we are confidently moving towards the implementation of the comprehensive package of containment of Russia proposed by Ukraine in November from a new wave of war in Europe. The containment package includes political, economic and security levels. I am grateful to Great Britain for its leadership role in this process," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry adds that during the conversation, the ministers also discussed the preparation of the NATO summit in Madrid in June.