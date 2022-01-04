Facts

16:48 04.01.2022

Kyiv, London coordinate their positions against background of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine – MFA

2 min read
Kyiv, London coordinate their positions against background of Russia's aggressive actions against Ukraine – MFA

Ukrainian Foreign Minister Dmytro Kuleba has held a telephone conversation with Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Affairs Elizabeth Truss, the press service of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry reported on Tuesday.

"The heads of the Ukrainian and British diplomacy coordinated the positions of Ukraine and Great Britain against the backdrop of aggressive actions by the Russian Federation and diplomatic negotiations, which will take place in different formats in the coming weeks through NATO, OSCE and the EU," the message says.

It clarifies that Truss assured Ukraine of unwavering British support for Ukraine in countering Russian armed aggression, and also noted her adherence to the principle of "no decisions about Ukraine without Ukraine."

In addition, the diplomat informed about London's approaches to the Russia-NATO talks and consultations with the EU on new tough sanctions to deter Russia from further aggression.

"Together we are confidently moving towards the implementation of the comprehensive package of containment of Russia proposed by Ukraine in November from a new wave of war in Europe. The containment package includes political, economic and security levels. I am grateful to Great Britain for its leadership role in this process," the head of the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry stressed.

The ministry adds that during the conversation, the ministers also discussed the preparation of the NATO summit in Madrid in June.

Tags: #uk #ukraine
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

13:01 04.01.2022
Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

10:57 04.01.2022
Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

Top managers of Ukrainian large industrial companies sum up outcomes of 2021

09:34 04.01.2022
New surge of COVID-19 in Ukraine expected in second half of Jan-Feb - Kuzin

New surge of COVID-19 in Ukraine expected in second half of Jan-Feb - Kuzin

15:03 03.01.2022
Ukraine records 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 per day

Ukraine records 1,804 new cases of COVID-19 per day

13:23 03.01.2022
Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

Frequency of top-level contacts between Ukraine, U.S. speaks of unprecedented support, full understanding - Yermak

12:37 01.01.2022
Ukraine sees 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

Ukraine sees 5,026 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours

15:28 31.12.2021
Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

Ukraine obliges private gas producers to sell 20% of produced gas on UEEX until May

12:29 31.12.2021
Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

Estonia plans to supply Ukraine with anti-tank weapons, howitzers

12:00 31.12.2021
Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

Erdogan says Turkey ready to mediate between Ukraine and Russia

11:01 31.12.2021
Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Ukraine sees 7,029 new cases of COVID-19 in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Yermak to talk to advisers to leaders of France, Germany before their trip to Moscow

Ukraine introduces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people over 60 – Liashko

Law prohibiting access of Russian ships to internal waterways of Ukraine comes into force

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples provides consular assistance to Ukrainian Lavrenchuk, detained in Italy at request of Russia - MFA

LATEST

Borrell calls Stoltenberg before his visit to Ukraine

Yermak to talk to advisers to leaders of France, Germany before their trip to Moscow

Ukraine introduces COVID-19 vaccine booster dose for people over 60 – Liashko

Istanbul Convention to be ratified in 2022 – Stefanishyna

Blinken, Cavusoglu discuss coordination of US, Turkish actions regarding situation around Ukraine – Department of State

Ukraine must understand that NATO, even without naming date, ready to take next step, move towards preparations for membership - Stefanishyna

Consulate General of Ukraine in Naples provides consular assistance to Ukrainian Lavrenchuk, detained in Italy at request of Russia - MFA

About 3,500 Ukrainians in 20 regions take part in events dedicated to Bandera's birthday - police

Head of European diplomacy to visit Ukraine from Jan 4 to 6

U.S. to transfer military patrol boats to Ukraine in early 2022 - Markarova

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD