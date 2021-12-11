Putin recognizes leaders of militants in Donbas as his reps, presenting them with United Russia party cards – Poroshenko

The presentation of United Russia party cards to the leaders of the so-called "L/DPR" is their recognition as representatives of the Russian occupation administration, Fifth President of Ukraine, leader of the European Solidarity party Petro Poroshenko has said.

"Now the narrative of Putin and his fifth column inside the country that we, the Ukrainians and Ukraine must negotiate with them, is completely ending. These are representatives of the Russian occupation administration, who are recognized by Putin and Medvedev as representatives of Russia," Poroshenko said on the air of Savik Shuster's Freedom of Speech talk show, the press service of the European Solidarity reports.