Ukraine should work on obtaining MAP in NATO, tightening sanctions against Russia - Poroshenko

The fifth president of Ukraine, the leader of the European Solidarity party, Petro Poroshenko, considers it a priority to convey the importance of supporting Ukraine for global and European security.

He told reporters about this at the Halifax International Security Forum in Canada, the press service of European Solidarity said.

"We are doing our best to help Ukraine, in order to restore the global coalition in support of Ukraine, which was built in 2014-2015," Poroshenko said.

He stressed the importance of providing Ukraine with the NATO Membership Action Plan (MAP).

"A NATO summit will take place in Madrid next June, and we must actively work with the member countries to ensure that the decision on the NATO Membership Action Plan is adopted," Poroshenko stressed.

At the same time, the politician noted that the MAP in NATO stimulates reforms in Ukraine, which will increase its ability to resist.

"Position three is energy security. Today we need to mobilize the international community to apply sanctions against Nord Stream 2 and join efforts. Because Russia's energy policy in this area is a key element of hybrid aggression," Poroshenko said.

In addition, the politician advocates an increase in military assistance to Ukraine, including through electronic warfare and air defense.

"And the fifth position is that we must tighten sanctions pressure on Russia. Currently, in connection with the migrant version of Russia's military aggression, sanctions are being applied against Belarus. Without denying the need to apply sanctions against Belarus, we emphasize and insist: the customer is Putin. And sanctions must be applied against Putin. Sanctions for what has already been done. And an absolutely clear program of sanctions, which will be if Putin moves to the second stage of aggression and increases military presence in Ukraine," the fifth president emphasized.