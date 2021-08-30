Facts

12:40 30.08.2021

Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

1 min read
Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

The situation in eastern Ukraine will be a priority issue in the upcoming talks in Washington between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden, said Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov.

"I think that the issue of war is always in the foreground, because it is a question of people's lives. It has always been, is and will be [in the foreground] ... And for us, for a country that is at the stage of war, this is the number one issue around the clock. Well, as I understand it, the Nord Stream issue will also be one of the key topics for discussion, along with other current issues," Razumkov told journalists in Donetsk region on Monday.

As reported, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament is on a working trip in the area of the Joint Forces Operation on August 30.

Tags: #biden #donbas #zelensky
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:42 30.08.2021
Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

09:14 30.08.2021
Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

Zelensky to be in Washington on Aug 31, Sept 1, before traveling to California - Ukrainian ambassador to U.S.

15:46 28.08.2021
Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

11:49 28.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

Ukrainian soldier wounded amid shelling in Donbas on Sat

11:39 28.08.2021
No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

No indicators about possible postponement of Zelensky-Biden meeting – Kuleba

16:11 27.08.2021
Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

Ukrainian soldier killed in Donbas – Skhid task force

15:39 27.08.2021
Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

Zelensky: EU countries must recognize European perspective of Ukraine, Georgia, Moldova

15:20 27.08.2021
Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

Zelensky invites Moldova, Romania to join strengthening of naval cooperation in Black Sea

09:49 27.08.2021
Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

Ukrainian military wounded in Donbas over past day - JFO HQ

09:37 27.08.2021
Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Security situation along contact line remains stable, but alarming - OSCE Special Representative to TCG Kinnunen

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Shift of Zelensky-Biden meeting connected with expiration of Taliban ultimatum on evacuation of foreigners from Kabul airport

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

Plane with evacuees from Afghanistan lands in Boryspil – TV

Three soldiers wounded amid shelling in JFO area in Donbas

LATEST

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire near Shumy, Novozvanivka, Troyitske, no casualties

British research icebreaker 'James Clark Ross' becomes property of Ukraine

On International Day of Victims of Enforced Disappearances, United States calls on Russia to release all Ukrainian political prisoners in Crimea

Forty-four people become victims of enforced disappearances in Crimea, 258 people considered missing in ORDLO – MFA

Ukraine records 749 new cases of COVID-19, 291 recoveries, 18 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

State Agency for Tourism Development agrees to provide services for popularization of river tourist routes in Ukraine for UAH 2.5 mln

We definitely will protect our citizens, not be silent - Razumkov on shelling of Avdiyivka

Russia-occupation forces fire at JFO positions near Novozvanivka in past 24 hours – JFO HQ

To date, it is planned to land three aircraft from Afghanistan to evacuate 360 ​​people, including 80 Ukrainians – MFA

All Ukrainian citizens who express desire to leave Afghanistan evacuated – Yermak

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD