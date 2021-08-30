Razumkov: Issue of Donbas war to be priority at talks between Ukrainian, U.S. Presidents

The situation in eastern Ukraine will be a priority issue in the upcoming talks in Washington between the presidents of Ukraine and the United States, Volodymyr Zelensky and Joseph Biden, said Verkhovna Rada Chairman Dmytro Razumkov.

"I think that the issue of war is always in the foreground, because it is a question of people's lives. It has always been, is and will be [in the foreground] ... And for us, for a country that is at the stage of war, this is the number one issue around the clock. Well, as I understand it, the Nord Stream issue will also be one of the key topics for discussion, along with other current issues," Razumkov told journalists in Donetsk region on Monday.

As reported, the speaker of the Ukrainian parliament is on a working trip in the area of the Joint Forces Operation on August 30.