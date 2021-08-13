Court chooses restraint measure in form of detention with bail to dpty mayor of Mykolaiv City Council

The court chose a measure of restraint in the form of detention with bail of UAH 3.5 million to the deputy mayor of Mykolaiv city council who is suspected of embezzlement of UAH 27 million, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported.

"Thus, the court applied to the official a measure of restraint in form of detention with an alternative bail of UAH 3.5 million," the statement said.

Earlier it was reported that the Prosecutor General Iryna Venediktova signed suspicion to deputy mayor of Mykolaiv Serhiy Korenev of seizing UAH 27 million during the reconstruction of Soborna Square in the city.

On August 10, NABU and the Specialized anti-corruption prosecutor's office (SAPO) exposed the corruption scheme as a result of which the community of Mykolaiv was damaged for more than UAH 26.8 million.

As the NABU press service reported, the issue is about the seisure of budgetary funds when performing works on reconstruction of Soborna Square in Mykolaiv.

Officials of the Mykolaiv City Council and two heads of private companies were detained according to Article 208 of the Code of Criminal Procedure of Ukraine.

The investigation assumed that the deputy of the Mykolaiv mayor will try to leave the territory of Ukraine: he was detained at the Luzhanka - Beregshuran international check point on the Ukrainian-Hungarian border.

The mayor of Mykolaiv also summoned to NABU for carrying out investigative (search) actions.