Facts

11:14 10.08.2021

Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

2 min read
Reintegration Ministry drafts another sanctions package against persecutors of Ukrainian Orthodox Church in occupied Crimea

The Ministry of Temporarily Occupied Territories and Internally Displaced Persons (IDPs) of Ukraine has drafted another sanctions package against persons persecuting the Orthodox Church of Ukraine in the occupied Crimea.

"On Sunday, August 8, 2021, representatives of the so-called 'Centre for Combating Extremism' of the Russian occupation regime in the Autonomous Republic of Crimea, headed by Major M. Gorevanov, broke into the monastery of St. Demetrius of Thessaloniki of the Crimean Diocese of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, which is located in the village of Balky, Bilohirsk district. Russian enforcers forced the abbot of the monastery, Archimandrite Damian, to stop the service," the ministry's press service said.

It is noted that the invaders motivated such actions by the fact that the service allegedly violates Russian law, namely, the decision of the so-called "Ministry of Justice of the Republic of Crimea." Protocols were drawn up for all participants in the service.

The Ministry of Reintegration regards this as another act of pressure from the Russian occupation administration on residents of the temporarily occupied Crimea and condemns the gross violation of the rights of Ukrainian citizens to freedom of conscience and religion.

"Ukraine will continue to identify those involved in such violations for the imposition of sanctions against them. Now the Ministry of Reintegration has already drafted a sanctions package against persons hindering the activities of the Orthodox Church of Ukraine, it is expected that its adoption by the Cabinet of Ministers will take place in the coming days," the statement said.

According to the ministry, the said draft act proposes the imposition of restrictive measures against judges of the Russian Federation and other officials involved in the persecution of the Ukrainian Orthodox Church community in Crimea – in particular, in the illegal seizure of the premises of the Cathedral of Saints Equal to the Apostles Prince Volodymyr and Princess Olga in Simferopol, others religious buildings, damage to church property and persecution of the community.

Tags: #crimea #church #occupied_territories
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:34 10.08.2021
We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

14:23 10.08.2021
Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

12:50 06.08.2021
British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

British Ambassador: Impossible to normalize relations with Russia while it continues to occupy Ukraine's territory

11:59 06.08.2021
U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

U.S. supports Crimean Platform, will work with Ukrainian govt to support it – Kristina Kvien

11:33 29.07.2021
Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

Poland to be represented at high level at inaugural summit of Crimean Platform - Secretary of State of President's Office

12:21 28.07.2021
Some 28 countries confirm their participation in Crimean Platform's summit – Kuleba

Some 28 countries confirm their participation in Crimean Platform's summit – Kuleba

12:02 27.07.2021
U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

U.S. Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg to attend Crimean Platform summit - Dzhemilev

10:12 23.07.2021
IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

IOC corrects Ukraine's map on its official website – Kuleba

17:01 22.07.2021
Crimea separated from Ukraine on world map on Olympic Games website

Crimea separated from Ukraine on world map on Olympic Games website

11:54 20.07.2021
Security in Black Sea region should become priority of world community, Crimean Platform can be important tool for this – Zelensky

Security in Black Sea region should become priority of world community, Crimean Platform can be important tool for this – Zelensky

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

We see continued aggressive actions against Ukraine in Black, Azov Seas – U.S. Secretary of State Blinken

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Reznikov advocates deployment of anti-aircraft warfare, U.S. units in Ukraine in response to escalation in occupied Crimea

LATEST

Russia-occupation forces fire at positions of Armed Forces in Donbas, three Ukrainian soldiers wounded – task force

Number of participants in Crimean Platform summit reaches 37 – Kuleba

Ex-U.S. secretary of homeland security becomes arbitrator in case initiated by Kolomoisky and Boholiubov's companies

Chaus says he escaped due to threat to being killed – court ruling

SBU liquidates 'LPR' agent network that planned terrorist attacks in Ukraine

Ukraine's MFA: UN Court to undoubtedly recognize groundless arguments stated by Russia in counter-memo in 'Ukraine vs. Russia' case

Denisova appeals to UNICEF in connection with militarization of children in ORDLO

NABU director concerned about pause in competition for head of SAPO

Culture Ministry, UINR accuse Przemysl authorities of unilateral prospecting earthworks, despite bilateral agreements

Ukraine registers 781 new COVID-19 cases, 24 deaths in past 24 hours – Health Ministry

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD