OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

Special Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, will soon withdraw from the negotiation process, a source close to the negotiation process has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The replacement in the TCG concerns the OSCE. Grau [...] she is leaving – this is a fact," a source said in a comment.

The source also drew attention to the fact that at the TCG meeting, which will be held on July 7 at the level of heads of delegations, "the withdrawal of Heidi Grau may not yet be officially announced – or it will be announced on July 21."

The reasons for the withdrawal of Ambassador Grau from the Minsk process are not reported.

According to the source, "Grau's successor has already been determined – and this is not a representative of the United States, which is also a member of the OSCE."

At the moment, Interfax-Ukraine has no official confirmation of this information.

Swiss diplomat Heidi Grau has been holding the post of OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine and the TCG since December 2019. She replaced Austrian diplomat Martin Sajdik.