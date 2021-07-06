Facts

18:09 06.07.2021

OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

1 min read
OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine Heidi Grau to soon withdraw from TCG talks – source

Special Representative of the Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE Special Monitoring Mission in Ukraine and in the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG), Ambassador Heidi Grau, will soon withdraw from the negotiation process, a source close to the negotiation process has told Interfax-Ukraine.

"The replacement in the TCG concerns the OSCE. Grau [...] she is leaving – this is a fact," a source said in a comment.

The source also drew attention to the fact that at the TCG meeting, which will be held on July 7 at the level of heads of delegations, "the withdrawal of Heidi Grau may not yet be officially announced – or it will be announced on July 21."

The reasons for the withdrawal of Ambassador Grau from the Minsk process are not reported.

According to the source, "Grau's successor has already been determined – and this is not a representative of the United States, which is also a member of the OSCE."

At the moment, Interfax-Ukraine has no official confirmation of this information.

Swiss diplomat Heidi Grau has been holding the post of OSCE Special Representative in Ukraine and the TCG since December 2019. She replaced Austrian diplomat Martin Sajdik.

Tags: #osce #tcg #grau
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

16:26 06.07.2021
Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

12:50 24.06.2021
Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

Deteriorating security situation in Donbas prevents OSCE SMM from effectively fulfilling its mandate - Grau

17:46 15.06.2021
OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

OSCE head calls for immediate, full compliance with ceasefire in Donbas

11:41 15.06.2021
Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

Conflict in Donbas is one of biggest threats to European security system, principles adopted by OSCE member states – Linde

10:02 10.06.2021
Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

Arestovych: no prospects for release of four seriously ill Ukrainians from ORDLO

20:12 09.06.2021
Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

Kravchuk in TCG urges to release four severe sick Ukrainians from ORDLO, to ensure checkpoints opening

14:22 04.06.2021
Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

Kyiv has various proposals to change venue of TCG negotiations from Minsk – Kuleba

15:42 29.05.2021
OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

OSCE Secretary General visits Donbas, notes the need to open new checkpoints

11:38 28.05.2021
OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

OSCE calls on Belarusian authorities to immediately release journalist Pratasevich

12:03 27.05.2021
At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

At Normandy Four advisers' meeting, Russia tries to exclude itself from sides to conflict in Donbas

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

Official consultations of TCG political working group again do not take place on July 6 – Harmash

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

LATEST

Court extends term of arrest of Ukrainian journalist Yesypenko, detained in Crimea, for six months – Denisova

EU attaches utmost importance to relations with Ukraine – European Council President at meeting with Zelensky

Active phase starts in coastal component of Sea Breeze 2021

Danilov: France, Germany bear moral responsibility for occupation of parts of Georgia, Ukraine by Russia

Vacation period, increasing COVID-19 incidence in Europe are external threat to situation with COVID-19 in Ukraine – KSE

From beginning of occupation of Crimea, Russia calls up about 30,000 Ukrainians for military service – dpty FM

Dzhaparova: We managed to form core of international coalition for liberation of Crimea

NSDC not to include any names in register of oligarchs, subject to voluntary abandonment of their assets - Danilov

Poroshenko's attorneys file lawsuit against Zelensky demanding release of original 'Bihus tapes'

Stage of marine component alignment ended in Sea Breeze 2021 intl military exercise

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD