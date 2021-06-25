Facts

Ambassadors of France, Germany said ​​resuming EU-Russia summits not supported, promise to discuss this with Kyiv – Ukraine's MFA

Pursuant to the instructions of Minister of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine Dmytro Kuleba, Ambassador of Germany and France to Ukraine were invited to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ukraine to discuss the initiative to restore EU-Russia summits.

"The Ukrainian side said such an initiative runs counter to the EU sanctions policy adopted in response to the Russian aggression against Ukraine, undermines European solidarity amid Russia's escalation of the situation in the temporarily occupied territories and borders of Ukraine, does not encourage Moscow to implement the Minsk agreements," the Ukrainian Foreign Ministry said.

It is noted that the heads of foreign diplomatic missions said this was only an idea for discussion in the context of considering the EU strategy towards Russia at a meeting of the European Council on June 24.

"This proposal was ultimately not supported," the Foreign Ministry said.

Thus, the ambassadors confirmed that Germany and France are invariable friends of Ukraine and continue to make efforts to restore the territorial integrity and sovereignty of our country.

"The sides agreed that such issues will be discussed with Ukraine before they are announced," the ministry said.

