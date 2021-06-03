Facts

16:19 03.06.2021

Kyivstar launches eSIM service for contract subscribers

Kyivstar, a mobile operator, is launching a service for an embedded SIM card (eSIM) for contract subscribers, the company said.

Now contract subscribers and business clients can connect on average up to five different numbers to one electronic chip and switch between them.

Previously, only prepaid subscribers had such an opportunity.

eSIM is a SIM card built into a smartphone that has a higher degree of protection: the smartphone is protected from damage, since there is no need to constantly change the SIM card, you just need to switch between profiles.

"The eSIM technology is only gaining popularity, and the demand for it will grow. For example, according to Juniper Research, in the next five years the number of activated eSIMs in the world will grow by 180% and reach 3.4 billion by 2025. In the Kyivstar network, over the last year alone, the number of smartphones supporting eSIM increased by 160%, and during the time when the eSIM service became available for prepaid subscribers, about 30,000 subscribers connected it," the operator said.

To switch to eSIM, contract subscribers just need to use the web version of the My Kyivstar portal, and for a new connection, they need to apply to the nearest Kyivstar store with their passport. Also, contract subscribers have the opportunity to remotely transfer eSIM to another device through the web version of My Kyivstar.

Business clients can connect an eSIM in one of the company stores or contact a personal manager. To switch to eSIM, you need to have a valid SIM card with you. The service is provided free of charge for both contract subscribers and b2b clients.

As reported, Kyivstar launched an embedded electronic SIM card service for prepaid subscribers in November 2020.

3Mob and lifecell started issuing eSIM in November 2019, Vodafone Ukraine launched this service in July 2020.

Tags: #kyivstar #esim
Завантаження...
