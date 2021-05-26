Ukrzaliznytsia to help with transportation of Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip home

Ukrzaliznytsia will help deliver the citizens of Ukraine evacuated from the Gaza Strip home free of charge and place them at the central station in Kyiv for rest and waiting for further flights to their destination, the company's website said.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is joining the evacuation of more than 100 Ukrainians and their family members from the Gaza Strip, who will arrive today on a special flight from Cairo to Boryspil International Airport. Passengers of this flight will be delivered by two Kyiv Boryspil Express trains to the Central Railway Station, where comfortable conditions for rest and waiting will be created for them," the message says.

In the future, the evacuated Ukrainians will be transported by rail to their destination throughout Ukraine.

To reimburse the cost of travel documents for evacuees, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive compensation from the state budget reserve fund.

More than 100 people will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Ukraine via Egypt, most of them are women and children.