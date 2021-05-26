Facts

13:26 26.05.2021

Ukrzaliznytsia to help with transportation of Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip home

1 min read
Ukrzaliznytsia to help with transportation of Ukrainians evacuated from Gaza Strip home

Ukrzaliznytsia will help deliver the citizens of Ukraine evacuated from the Gaza Strip home free of charge and place them at the central station in Kyiv for rest and waiting for further flights to their destination, the company's website said.

"Ukrzaliznytsia is joining the evacuation of more than 100 Ukrainians and their family members from the Gaza Strip, who will arrive today on a special flight from Cairo to Boryspil International Airport. Passengers of this flight will be delivered by two Kyiv Boryspil Express trains to the Central Railway Station, where comfortable conditions for rest and waiting will be created for them," the message says.

In the future, the evacuated Ukrainians will be transported by rail to their destination throughout Ukraine.

To reimburse the cost of travel documents for evacuees, Ukrzaliznytsia will receive compensation from the state budget reserve fund.

More than 100 people will be evacuated from the Gaza Strip to Ukraine via Egypt, most of them are women and children.

Tags: #ukrzaliznytsia #gaza_strip
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

10:15 24.05.2021
Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

Kuleba, Egyptian FM Shoukri discuss evacuation of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip

16:52 20.05.2021
Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

Zelensky considers partnership with private investors necessary for Ukrzaliznytsia

14:36 18.05.2021
Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

Ukraine asks intl organizations to assist in organized departure of Ukrainians from Gaza Strip – MFA

15:56 17.05.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia to need 2-3 years for unbundling – board's acting head

Ukrzaliznytsia to need 2-3 years for unbundling – board's acting head

18:00 15.05.2021
About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

About 80 Ukrainian citizens want to evacuate from Gaza Strip – source

19:15 14.05.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia opens sale of tickets for June passenger trains to Hungary, Austria

Ukrzaliznytsia opens sale of tickets for June passenger trains to Hungary, Austria

13:54 11.05.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

Ukrzaliznytsia receives UAH 35 mln in profit in April

11:07 11.05.2021
Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

Ukraine condemns escalation of situation in East Jerusalem, Gaza Strip and West Bank – MFA

15:07 07.05.2021
Ukrzaliznytsia, Stadler agree on cooperation, localization of production of Swiss trains in Ukraine

Ukrzaliznytsia, Stadler agree on cooperation, localization of production of Swiss trains in Ukraine

09:58 05.05.2021
From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

From May 5, trains throughout country run without restrictions - Ukrzaliznytsia

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Belavia cancels flights to Ukraine until Aug 25

Kharkiv Regional Administrative Court invalidates City Council decision on regional status of Russian language

LATEST

The Embassy of Ukraine evacuated 103 compatriots from the Gaza Strip

Schools should not shift responsibility for distance learning quality to students - Shkarlet

Ukraine enters top five countries by origin of account networks showing coordinated misbehavior on Facebook

Ukraine and Israel intend to hold joint events dedicated to the historical memory of the two peoples - The Embassy

Dragon Capital CEO new owner of Ukrayinska Pravda

Ukrainian govt suggests increasing state aid for childbirth up to UAH 50,000 from Jan 1

Maximum number of employees of govt office to be reduced by nearly 10%

Ukraine to help fellow citizens return home after treatment in Belarus – ministries' statement

Launch of digital COVID certificates scheduled for early July – Shmyhal

Kyivstar launches unlimited roaming for popular applications, voice calls in messengers

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD