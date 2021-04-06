Facts

14:57 06.04.2021

NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

2 min read
NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), exposed two attorneys-at-law for a request to provide and receive $100,000 of illegal benefits.

"These funds should be transferred to make a decision on the case, which is being heard in the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City. Now one of the attorneys-at-law is detained [...] The issue of the detention of another attorney-at-law, as well as reporting the suspicion to these persons and choosing a precautionary measure is being resolved," the SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In turn, the NABU said that one of the attorneys "is a close relative of the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv."

According to the agency's Telegram channel, the attorneys-at-law "promised for $100,000 and through the head of the District Administrative Court to resolve the issue with one of the judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on a positive decision in the case of the enterprise's claim."

The NABU and the SAPO reported on the ongoing searches in the premises of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and at the place of residence of the attorneys, as well as "in other premises used by these persons."

Earlier, journalist, forer MP and member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Serhiy Leschenko, announced the arrest of the brother of the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City Pavlo Vovk, while receiving a large amount of money intended for the court's head himself. He also spoke about the ongoing investigative actions in the courtroom.

Later, Vovk said that NABU officers were conducting searches in court, without commenting on Leshchenko's statement, but wrote that due to the searches, "a new stream of PR and, of course, another fantastic story awaits." "If the last time there was a seizure of power, then this time there should be something even more surprising," the court's head said.

Tags: #court #nabu #sapo
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

17:02 02.04.2021
Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

Zlochevsky bribe case submitted to court – SAPO

17:12 30.03.2021
Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

Israel's Supreme Court upholds PrivatBank's right to litigate against its ex-owners over misappropriation of $600 mln

14:25 30.03.2021
'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

'Sternenko case' transferred to Odesa's Court of Appeal

13:40 30.03.2021
Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

Tupysky, Kasminin appeal to Supreme Court against Zelensky's decree to cancel their appointment as Constitutional Court's judges

11:57 27.03.2021
Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

Court arrests Semenchenko without right to post bail

16:33 26.03.2021
Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

Court appeals to HCJ, PGO due to interference with jury activities during consideration of 'Sheremet case'

15:36 25.03.2021
Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

Court of Appeal upholds Yanukovych arrest in absentia in case on state power seizure

14:40 24.03.2021
Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

Supreme Court postpones case consideration on payment of $350 mln to Surkis' companies until April 7

12:03 20.03.2021
Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

Court seizes property, 100% of shares of JSC Motor Sich - SBU

18:36 19.03.2021
Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Court not release Sternenko from custody – attorney

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Commission on manmade disaster, emergency response imposes 'red' level of epidemic danger in Zaporizhia, Khmelnytsky regions from April 9

LATEST

Putin in phone talk with Merkel tells about the need for direct dialogue with ORDLO, legal status of Donbas

Enhanced lockdown in Lviv extended until April 19 – mayor

Constitutional Court receives submission on appeal of presidential decrees on Tupytsky, Kasminin

Groysman urges politicians to support vaccination campaign, not discredit it

PGO sends message to ICC on facts of treacherous murder of Ukrainian military during Ilovaisk tragedy, defense of Donetsk airport

Institute for Future develops strategy to restore public confidence in vaccination

Zelensky arrives in Donbas, intends to meet with military on front line

Russian-occupation forces violate ceasefire in Donbas five times, one Ukrainian soldier sustained injuries incompatible with life – JFO HQ

Ukraine records 19,419 new COVID-19 cases per day, 10,032 people recovered

Arakhamia: Rada to resume plenary sessions, hold extraordinary next week

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD