NABU, SAPO catch two attorneys taking bribes for deciding case heard by District Administrative Court

Detectives of the National Anti-Corruption Bureau of Ukraine (NABU), under the procedural guidance of prosecutors of the Special Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office (SAPO), exposed two attorneys-at-law for a request to provide and receive $100,000 of illegal benefits.

"These funds should be transferred to make a decision on the case, which is being heard in the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City. Now one of the attorneys-at-law is detained [...] The issue of the detention of another attorney-at-law, as well as reporting the suspicion to these persons and choosing a precautionary measure is being resolved," the SAPO said on the Telegram channel on Tuesday.

In turn, the NABU said that one of the attorneys "is a close relative of the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv."

According to the agency's Telegram channel, the attorneys-at-law "promised for $100,000 and through the head of the District Administrative Court to resolve the issue with one of the judges of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv on a positive decision in the case of the enterprise's claim."

The NABU and the SAPO reported on the ongoing searches in the premises of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv and at the place of residence of the attorneys, as well as "in other premises used by these persons."

Earlier, journalist, forer MP and member of the supervisory board of Ukrzaliznytsia, Serhiy Leschenko, announced the arrest of the brother of the head of the District Administrative Court of Kyiv City Pavlo Vovk, while receiving a large amount of money intended for the court's head himself. He also spoke about the ongoing investigative actions in the courtroom.

Later, Vovk said that NABU officers were conducting searches in court, without commenting on Leshchenko's statement, but wrote that due to the searches, "a new stream of PR and, of course, another fantastic story awaits." "If the last time there was a seizure of power, then this time there should be something even more surprising," the court's head said.