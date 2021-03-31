Facts

20:18 31.03.2021

Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

3 min read
Zelensky declares over UAH 22.7 mln of family income over 2020

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky has declared UAH 22.748 million of family income over 2020, according to the presidential press service.

In particular, according to the released electronic declaration of property and income over 2020, the salary of the head of state amounted to UAH 336,000. The president's wife has declared UAH 952,900 of salary from the main place of work at Kvartal 95 LLC.

Zelensky also indicated in the declaration a fee of UAH 4.634 million received from Kvartal 95 LLC, Kvartal TV LLC, Drive Production LLC, Kinostolytsia LLC.

From the sale of property in 2020, the Zelensky family received UAH 13.471 million.

The family's income from the lease of property on the territory of Ukraine amounted to UAH 2.674 million. Interest on deposits and bonds of the internal government loan in the amount of UAH 442,109 was declared as well.

The total income of the Zelensky's family in 2020, excluding the property sale, amounted to UAH 9.74 million.

In addition, Zelensky declared a new property object, a state-owned summer cottage in Koncha-Zaspa on the right of use, the move to which is associated with the need to ensure mandatory state protection.

Zelensky is still the owner of a large number of trademarks (a total of 40 and seven more with joint use rights). In 2020, some 13 trademarks were also registered in Ukraine and two abroad. Registration of trademarks started long before his election to the presidency.

The Price Water House Coopers company finished an appraisal of two brands in 2020.

According to the relevant statements, the value of the Women Kvartal trademark is UAH 21.390 million. The cost of the Servant of the People trademark, which was also assessed by this company, amounted to UAH 11.200 million.

Zelensky continues to receive royalties from the use of trademarks. In 2020, the amount of royalties was UAH 4.634 million and decreased year-over-year.

In addition, the Zelensky family paid taxes to the budget in the amount of UAH 1.800 million.

According to the declaration, the president and his wife have the right to use an apartment in the UK with an area of 91.9 square meters.

In Ukraine, Zelensky has declared a residential apartment with an area of 131.9 square meters.

The head of state also owns a 25% stake in the apartment together with the founder of the Kvartal 95 studio, presidential aide Serhiy Shefir and the scriptwriter and producer of the Kvartal 95 studio Borys Shefir, whose share is, respectively, 25% and 50% of the specified living space with 254.5 square meters. In addition, Zelensky owns 50% share of another apartment with an area of 198.6 square meters together with Serhiy Shefir (also 50% share).

In addition, Zelensky declared ownership of three patents for inventions and three patents for utility models, which are not disclosed in the declaration.

In turn, the wife of the head of state, according to the declaration, owns two apartments with an area of 284 square meters and 129.8 square meters, as well as a 33.34% share of non-residential premises (337.8 square meters) together with 33.33% Olena Shefir and 33.33% with Larysa Shefir.

The president indicated in the declaration that owns a 2016 LAND ROVER car, and his wife has a 2014 MERCEDES-BENZ S 500 4 MATIC car.

The head of state declared also wristwatches of brands BREGUET, Tag Heuer, ROLEX, Bovet, while his wife declared Piaget and BREGUET, as well as a jewelry set with diamonds from Graff. The price was not disclosed.

Tags: #zelensky #declaration
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

18:37 31.03.2021
Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

Zelensky awaits Estonian President at celebration of Ukraine's independence, Crimean Platform summit

13:37 31.03.2021
U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

U.S. CDA: Phone call between President Biden, President Zelensky will happen

14:08 27.03.2021
Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

Decisions on Tupytsky, Kasminin are result of audit of Yanukovych's decrees, these persons can now retire – Zelensky

13:59 27.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to cancel licenses, special permits of 19 companies for use of Ukrainian subsoil

11:23 27.03.2021
Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

Zelensky cancels Yanukovych's decrees on appointments of Tupytsky, Kasminin as Constitutional Court judges

14:27 25.03.2021
Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

Phone talk between Biden, Zelenky to take place in near future – U.S. Dept of State

19:36 22.03.2021
Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

Zelensky invites EBRD to join development of infrastructure projects, privatization in Ukraine

18:07 22.03.2021
Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

Some 29% of Ukrainians ready to vote for Zelensky again

17:08 20.03.2021
Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

Zelensky finds strange that sanctions against Yanukovych, other ex-officials not imposed since 2014

12:57 20.03.2021
Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision to create Center for Countering Disinformation

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discuss strengthening security cooperation

Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

LATEST

Kuleba, U.S. Secretary of State Blinken discuss strengthening security cooperation

Amendments to law on SBU can be adopted in summer – committee's dpty head

Ukraine records 17,569 new COVID-19 cases per day, 9,602 people recovered – Stepanov

Число заражений COVID-19 в мире превысило 128,8 млн, число жертв - 2,8 млн

Navalny goes on hunger strike in penal colony

Ukraine expects delivery of 4.9 mln doses of COVID-19 vaccines in April-May – Stepanov

Hundreds of merchants become victims of fraud organized by criminals from jail – SBU

Cabinet approves updated composition of Council for State Support of Cinematography

Kyiv imposes tougher lockdown measures until April 16 – Klitschko

Kyiv to close schools, kindergartens, all public transport, including metro, to operate on special passes from April 5 to April 16 – mayor

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD