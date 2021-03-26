Facts

16:23 26.03.2021

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

SBU blocks smuggling scheme of exporting amber: 1,300 kg of stones, 170 kg of jewelry seized

The Security Service of Ukraine (SBU) has blocked the smuggling scheme of exporting amber abroad; 1,300 kg of stones and 170 kg of jewelry were seized during the searches.

According to the SBU press center, law enforcement officers began documenting the group's illegal activities in September last year.

"For the illegal export of processed products abroad, businessmen used 'routes' through the Boryspil and Lviv airports, as well as international mail services on fake shipping documents. It was established that the illegal business was organized by a citizen of one of the countries of the South Caucasus. He attracted, in particular, seven residents of Rivne region, who bought up illegally mined amber from local miners," the message says.

Dealers also made jewelry from some of the purchased products to order for foreign customers. For stone processing, they used the production facilities of one of the private enterprises in the region.

During searches at the place of residence and in the production premises of the participants in illegal activities, in general, it was revealed: almost 1,300 kg of amber of various fractions; more than 170 kg of finished products; technological equipment for processing amber; computer equipment and rough accounting with evidence of illegal activity.

Within the framework of criminal proceedings under Part 2 of Article 240-1 (illegal extraction, sale, acquisition, transfer, shipment, transportation, processing of amber) of the Criminal Code of Ukraine, exempt property was seized.

The issue of reporting suspicions to members of the group is being resolved.

