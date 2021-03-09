Facts

15:52 09.03.2021

Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

2 min read
Medvedchuk interrogated by SBU as part of investigation into high treason – source

The SBU has interrogated MP Viktor Medvedchuk as part of an investigation into the high treason case, a law enforcement source told Interfax-Ukraine.

"Medvedchuk was interrogated on Tuesday by SBU investigators in criminal proceedings," the agency's interlocutor said.

The source did not specify what kind of criminal proceedings were in question, noting only that, most likely, the interrogation was carried out as part of investigation of the high treason case, which investigates the facts of recently published conversations between Medvedchuk and former assistant to the President of Russia Vladyslav Surkov.

"At the same time on Tuesday, the fifth president of Ukraine, Petro Poroshenko, was summoned to the SBU investigators, but he did not arrive," the agency's interlocutor said.

As reported, on February 2, President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky put into effect the NSDC decision, which effectively blocked the activities of three TV channels - 112.Ukraine, Newsone and ZIK, which are associated with one of the leaders of the Opposition Platform party Viktor Medvedchuk.

Later, in one of the online publications, a recording was made public of the alleged conversation between the former assistant to the President of Russia Vladyslav Surkov and Viktor Medvedchuk, who in 2014 discussed the supply of electricity to the occupied Crimea and the exchange of prisoners in Donbas.

Then the SBU press center reported: "These records are carefully studied by the investigative and operational units of the SBU regarding the presence of signs of a criminal offense in the actions of the interlocutors."

Tags: #medvedchuk #sbu
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

14:42 09.03.2021
SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

SBU: Russian security services have units working primarily to undermine situation in Ukraine

19:24 03.03.2021
Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

Supreme Court to consider claims to recognize unlawful Zelensky's decree on sanctions against Medvedchuk's channels

13:02 25.02.2021
Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

Court orders Internet providers to close access to Telegram channels suspected of connection with Russia

11:18 24.02.2021
Medvedchuk, blacklisted by NSDC, establishes new media entity - Ukrainian culture minister

Medvedchuk, blacklisted by NSDC, establishes new media entity - Ukrainian culture minister

09:10 22.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree imposing sanctions on MP Medvedchuk

Zelensky signs decree imposing sanctions on MP Medvedchuk

12:55 20.02.2021
Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

Medvedchuk calls sanctions imposed on him by Ukrainian authorities illegitimate

11:26 20.02.2021
Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

Danilov: Medvedchuk, his wife - terrorist group financing ORDLO fighters

11:07 20.02.2021
Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life sees sanctions on Medvedchuk, his wife as repressions

Ukrainian party Opposition Platform - For Life sees sanctions on Medvedchuk, his wife as repressions

18:46 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against 19 legal entities, 8 individuals – Danilov

18:16 19.02.2021
NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

NSDC imposes sanctions against Medvedchuk, his wife for terrorist financing – Danilov

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Головною відповіддю на COVID-19 є вакцинація, а не локдаун - Зеленський

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

Zelensky excludes Saakashvili from Coordination Council for solving problems in urban planning – decree

LATEST

Issue of national minorities rights protection should not be politicized - Kuleba

Consideration of Antonenko's case postponed, he stays in custody - media

Israeli Ambassador demands cancellation of decision on naming Ternopil Stadium after Shukhevych

Vaccination, not lockdown, main response to COVID-19 - Zelensky

Головною відповіддю на COVID-19 є вакцинація, а не локдаун - Зеленський

Some UAH 11 bln spent on inpatient treatment of COVID-19 in 2020 – health service

MFA presents elements of Crimean Charter to ambassadors of foreign states in Ukraine

Supreme Court head at congress of judges: there is 'fifth column' in judiciary, but we to get rid of it

Zelensky announces preparations for Normandy Four meeting; if it fails, plans to meet with Normandy leaders separately

PGO prepares report to ICC on Russia's shelling of civilian objects in Luhansk region

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD