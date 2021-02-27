Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky withdrew from the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko, who was the representative of our country in the working group of the subgroup on social and economic issues, and appointed in her place counselor of the President's Office Viktoria Strakhova.

Relevant decree No. 80/2021 was published on the president's website on Friday.

"Introduce Viktoria Kostiantynivna Strakhova, counselor to the President's Office of Ukraine as a member of the delegation, a representative of Ukraine in the working subgroup on social and economic issues, to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group; withdraw Yulia Svyrydenko from the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group," according to the document.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.