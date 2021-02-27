Facts

08:53 27.02.2021

Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

1 min read
Zelensky replaces Ukraine's rep in TCG subgroup on social, economic issues

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky withdrew from the Ukrainian delegation to the Trilateral Contact Group (TCG) Deputy Head of the President's Office Yulia Svyrydenko, who was the representative of our country in the working group of the subgroup on social and economic issues, and appointed in her place counselor of the President's Office Viktoria Strakhova.

Relevant decree No. 80/2021 was published on the president's website on Friday.

"Introduce Viktoria Kostiantynivna Strakhova, counselor to the President's Office of Ukraine as a member of the delegation, a representative of Ukraine in the working subgroup on social and economic issues, to the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group; withdraw Yulia Svyrydenko from the Ukrainian delegation to participate in the Trilateral Contact Group," according to the document.

The decree comes into force on the day of its publication.

Tags: #decree #tcg
Загрузка...

MORE ABOUT

08:55 25.02.2021
Zelensky signs decree on annual national programs under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

Zelensky signs decree on annual national programs under auspices of Ukraine-NATO Commission

08:52 25.02.2021
Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

Military conscription in Ukraine to be held in April-June, Oct-Dec, recruits to not serve in Donbas

08:46 24.02.2021
Ukraine withdraws from two agreements concluded within CIS – decree

Ukraine withdraws from two agreements concluded within CIS – decree

15:14 20.02.2021
Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

Zelensky makes changes to composition of Ukraine's Financial Stability Council

15:51 19.02.2021
Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

Harmash announces possibility of his withdrawal from TCG delegation in Donbas

17:03 16.02.2021
ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

ORDLO territory seized by Russia-occupation forces is 1,400 sq km more than indicated in Minsk Agreements – Harmash

10:50 16.02.2021
European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

European Solidarity co-chairperson Gerashchenko walks out of TV studio because of Arestovych's sexist statements

10:17 16.02.2021
Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

Kravchuk should not be blamed for speaking on Russian TV channel, he tries to convey Ukrainian point of view to Russian audience – Arestovych

10:01 11.02.2021
Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

Zelensky appoints 12 delegates from Ukraine to Congress Chambers of Local, Regional Authorities in Europe

16:44 02.02.2021
Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Russian sniper fatally wounds Ukrainian soldier in Toretsk area - Ukrainian delegation to TCG

Завантаження...
AD

HOT NEWS

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Zelensky removes Tupytsky from office of Constitutional Court judge from Feb 28 for one month – decree

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

LATEST

Kolomoisky to not be able to advance in public service until he renounces foreign citizenship – NSDC

Danilov: in two weeks, NSDC to hear reports on cases of treason, desertion from PGO, SBU, MFA

Zelensky removes Tupytsky from office of Constitutional Court judge from Feb 28 for one month – decree

Biden: United States never to recognize Russia's temporary occupation of Crimea

Ukrainians will be able to return from Israel on a special flight in early March - the Embassy

Zelensky enacts NSDC decision on prosecution of those guilty of failure to comply with council decisions – decree

'Crimean Charter' with codification of non-recognition policy of Russia's actions to be adopted at Crimean Platform summit on Aug 23 – Dzhaparova

Participation in elections to Russia's State Duma of residents of occupied Donbas, Crimea to call into question their legitimacy – Ukraine's MFA

Japan never recognize Russia's declared 'annexation' of Crimea – embassy in Ukraine

Normandy Four summit needed for progress on Donbas war resolution – Kuleba

AD
Interfax-Ukraine
AD
AD
AD
Завантаження...
AD