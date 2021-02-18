Facts

15:15 18.02.2021

G7 Ambassadors welcome Ukraine's commitment to reform High Council of Justice, energy policy to conclude review of IMF programme

 Ambassadors of the G7 countries to Ukraine, during a meeting with Ukrainian Finance Minister Serhiy Marchenko, welcomed Ukraine's commitment to take the necessary steps to reform the High Council of Justice and energy policy to conclude the review of the IMF programme for Ukraine.

"During their meeting with Minister of Finance Marchenko, G7 Ambassadors welcomed Ukraine's commitment to take the necessary actions, including reforming the High Council of Justice and on energy policy, to conclude the review of Ukraine's IMF programme," the G7 Ambassadors to Ukraine said in a statement on Thursday.

The ambassadors said that delivering these commitments, as well as the positive plans about land reform and financing a green transition, will support Ukraine's macro-economic stability and development.

Tags: #g7
