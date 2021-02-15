Culture Ministry plans to present action plan for media literacy in Ukraine

The Ministry of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine plans to present a plan of measures for media literacy in the near future, Deputy Minister of Culture and Information Policy of Ukraine Taras Shevchenko said.

"Over the past six months, the Ministry has repeatedly emphasized the importance of this topic [media literacy]. We are now working on and in the near future we will present our action plan for media literacy," Shevchenko said during a public discussion on the topic "Media literacy: What Ukrainians Lack to Feel Safe in the Info World" on Monday in Kyiv.

At the same time, he said that the implementation of this project should be carried out in cooperation between the state and public organizations, and "the budget that the Ministry has for the media literacy project [is] roughly UAH 7 million for the current year."

At the same time, he said that this project is designed not for one year, and therefore the relevant ministry considers "different options for scaling, depending on what resources will be available."